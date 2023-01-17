Senate warns executives over passage of N23.7trilliion Ways and Means Restructuring

“We must have necessary information for passage of the N22.7 trillion request and time is not on our side in…

Senate warns executive to sit up for passage of N23.7trilliion Ways and Means Restructuring

The Senate on Tuesday sent a strong warning to officials of executive arm of government needed for required details on passage of N23.7trillion Ways and Means Restructuring forwarded to it by President Muhammadu Buhari in December last year.

The Upper Chamber specifically directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to within three days supply required information on the presidential request to the special Adhoc committee set up for that purpose last year.

The red chamber warned that in view of Presidential and National Assembly elections coming up next month, it will be adjourned plenary this week or latest by Tuesday next week for practical participation in ongoing campaigns of political parties.

Senate’s warning followed a request made by its Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir ( APC Sokoto East ) who is the Chairman of the Special Adhoc Committee set up to interface with the Finance Minister and CBN Governor for details on the N27.3trillion Ways and Means Restructuring, for additional three days.

Senator Gobir who rose through Order 40 of the Senate Standing rules under personal explanation, told the Senate that series of attempts made by the Committee from 28th December 2022 to Tuesday, 17th January 2023, to meet the Finance Minister and CBN Governor to the required details proved abortive.

He said: ” As a special committee for urgent and thorough assignment, we hit the ground running immediately after composition on 28th of December last year.

“For required details on the N22.7trillion Ways and Means Restructuring, six vital questions were raised, five for the CBN governor and one for the Finance Minister, but their trips abroad, prevented us from asking them the questions.

“Now that they are around , we request the Senate to give us additional three days for thorough work on the assignment and submission of report,” he said.

Irked by the submission, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan in his response said the Ways and Means request from the President, is a very serious issue that must not be taken with levity by all those concerned.





The Senate he declared, is ready to approve the request after thorough scrutiny which can only be done if required details are provided by relevant officials from the executive arm of government.

“We must have necessary information for passage of the N22.7 trillion request and time is not on our side in the Senate now in view of coming general elections.

“If there is need for the Senate to sit up to Friday this week for thorough consideration and passage of the request, it will be done but the affected officials from the executive must also expedite action on provision of required information as regards documents authorising approval and disbursement of the monies totalling N23.7trillion,” he said.