Senate wants FG to reclaim, protect shorelines in Bayelsa communities

The Senate on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to reclaim and protect shorelines at Anyama, Twon-Brass, Odioama and Sangana communities devastated by coastal erosion in Bayelsa State.

To that end, the Senate called on the Federal Ministries of Environment and Niger Delta, Ecological Fund Office, and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to urgently evaluate the extent of damage, and also initiate and execute shorelines reclamation and protection projects at the affected communities.

It further urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to the affected communities.

The Senate reached the resolutions after it adopted a motion sponsored by Senator Degi-Ermienyo Biobarakuma (PDP-Bayelsa East).

Presenting the motion, Biobarakuma noted that the menace of coastal erosion was threatening the existence of coastal communities in Bayelsa State.

According to him, “the issue of coastal erosion has not been adequately addressed by successive administrations both at the federal and state levels from our nation’s independence till date.

“Several communities in Bayelsa east senatorial district had been washed away due to neglect and lack of attention to deal with the devastation of coastal erosion.

“Anyama, Twon-Brass, Odioama and Sangana communities in Brass and Ogbia local government areas in Bayelsa east senatorial district had experienced coastal erosion to the extent of their shorelines receding from 100 to 300 into the communities over the years.

“The menace has currently created serious ecological disasters and untold social and economic to people of the communities as their homes, farmlands, economic trees, vital government establishments such as roads, schools, churches, SME – cottage industries and other critical infrastructures are been washed away.

“In some cases, even crude oil and gas facilities, especially pipelines along communities’ shorelines are not spared from coastal erosion thereby constituting a great danger to the host communities”

