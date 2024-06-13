A pro-democracy group, The Natives, has offered its scorecard on the one-year stewardship of the 10th Senate under the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

National Coordinator of the group, Hon. Smart Edwards, said unlike previous Parliament before it, the Senate under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio has worked tremendously in harmony with the Executive arm under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement reads in part: “Today is actually that day the impact-driven, corrective National Assembly was inaugurated. It was born to give Nigeria an experience of legendary service via uncommon leadership at the National Assembly.

“It is that spirit we celebrate today, in a man of Candour whose mentorship and passion and dedication, we salute as Natives of the Land.

“Under Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria has seen a commitment to nationhood, a drive to restore the dreams, hopes and aspirations of a people. The National Assembly under the team spirit of Godswill Akpabio/Tajudeen Abbas, one of the nation’s embodiments of teamwork, indeed the country has deepened our democratic processes with more inclusiveness and greater cooperation.

“Today, Senator Akpabio can be called our own Lee Kuan Yew, building the foundation of a modern and prosperous Nigeria via the establishment of a people’s centred parliament, Swift, thorough and compassionate”.

The statement added that under Akpabio, the Senate has spearheaded legislative initiatives that address pressing national issues

“From economic reforms to social welfare programs, each proposal reflects a commitment to substantive change, our collective bargaining power has been strengthened on the global stage with jinx breaking entry in world discussion and diplomacy.

“No doubt as Natives, we celebrate His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate and His Excellency Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and their entire leadership at the National Assembly for their sacrifices, unwavering dedication in the 10th National Assembly.”

