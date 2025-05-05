Senate to tackle Rivers crisis, tax reforms, insecurity as plenary resumes

As senators reconvene on Tuesday, key issues such as the state of emergency in Rivers State and President Bola Tinubu’s tax reform bills will top the agenda, according to the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

Speaking on Monday, Bamidele said the Senate would collaborate with the Executive to resolve lingering socio-political crises across the country.

“As scheduled, the National Assembly will resume plenary on Tuesday, 6th May 2025, to continue delivering on the mandate of the electorate.

“First on our agenda is the further consideration of the 2024 Tax Reform Bills.

“Their passage is crucial to reforming the country’s tax regime and boosting revenue for the federation. This will also enable governments at all levels to implement projects and deliver the dividends of democracy,” he said.

Bamidele noted that the Senate would also work with the Executive to address socio-political challenges, particularly the crisis in Rivers State. He emphasised the need to identify root causes and seek reconciliation among stakeholders.

The political rift between the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, has escalated, leading to the declaration of a state of emergency. Meanwhile, insecurity has worsened in Benue and Plateau States, with increased attacks by armed herders.

Bamidele assured that the Senate would adopt legislative measures to address these issues.

He added, “We must bring all stakeholders together to tackle the root causes and ensure reconciliation in the public interest.

“The resurgence of insecurity in Benue, Borno, Katsina, and Plateau States has caught our attention. The Senate will engage security stakeholders to develop effective mechanisms for managing national security. We are committed to ending terrorism across the country.”

He also disclosed that the Senate would expedite the constitutional review process and screen key presidential appointees announced during the recess.

“While we were on recess, the Presidency announced several appointments, including the management of the South-South Development Commission. We will screen the President’s nominees for various roles requiring Senate approval,” Bamidele said.

On the ongoing constitutional review, he noted that the committee, chaired by Deputy Senate President Barau I. Jubrin, would intensify its work to strengthen the federal structure.

He also confirmed that the Senate would begin reviewing the 2022 Electoral Act to ensure more credible and transparent elections.

Finally, Bamidele stressed the importance of passing several pending bills of national interest and urged Senate committees to organize public hearings to involve citizens in the law-making process.

