Senate to send State Police bill for Tinubu’s assent this week

Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, says the National Assembly will transmit the State Police (Constitution Alteration) Bill, 2026, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for assent this week.

Bamidele disclosed this in a statement by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs in Abuja on Sunday.

He said 32 State Houses of Assembly had approved the bill, thereby meeting the constitutional requirement under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution.

According to him, four other State Houses of Assembly are expected to submit their reports before the National Assembly resumes on Nov. 17.

He said the development marked significant progress in efforts to reform Nigeria’s policing system after more than 15 years of unsuccessful attempts.

Bamidele explained that the proposed constitutional amendment provided for the establishment of the Federal Police Service and State Police Services.

He said the initiative was designed to promote community-based policing within constitutional safeguards, contrary to concerns that it could create ethnic or state armies.

The Senate Leader said the National Assembly was determined to fulfil Nigerians’ aspirations for improved security through proactive and evidence-based legislation.

He emphasised that the effectiveness of the legislature should be measured by the impact of its laws on citizens rather than the number of bills passed.

The Senate Leader also highlighted the National Assembly’s legislative achievements, including the Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2024 and the National Social Investment Programmes Act, 2023.

He disclosed that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), had disbursed more than N204 billion to applicants across 323 tertiary institutions nationwide.

According to him, the beneficiaries included students from 89 colleges, 108 polytechnics and 126 universities, helping to reduce dropout rates in tertiary institutions.

Bamidele also listed the Minimum Wage Amendment Act, 2024, Tax Reform Acts, 2025, Investments and Securities Act, 2025 and Electoral Act, 2026, among legislative achievements.

Others included the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act, 2024, and Regional Development Commissions Acts, which he said had strengthened economic development and public institutions.

On media practice, Bamidele reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to press freedom, an open parliament and continuous engagement with journalists.

However, he urged media stakeholders to address irresponsible social media practices, including character assassination, misinformation, blackmail and deliberate distortion of facts.

He said such activities had affected individuals and public institutions, stressing the need for responsible information dissemination in the interest of national development.

Bamidele challenged media organisations, including the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Nigeria Union of Journalists and Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, to address the challenges.

He said information dissemination, whether through traditional or social media, must follow international best practices and promote national stability