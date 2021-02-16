Senate to screen EFCC chairman nominee, Bawa, in plenary

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
The Senate has said it will screen the newly appointed Chairman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, in Plenary.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter addressed to the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, requested it to confirm the appointment of Bawa as the new chairman of the anti-graft commission.

In the letter read by the President of the Senate, President Buhari requested the expeditious screening of his nominee.

Senator Lawan disclosed that screening of Bawa will be done in plenary for the thoroughness it requires.

“Distinguished colleagues, screening of the newly appointed EFCC Chairman, will be done in plenary in line with our tradition and in particular, for thoroughness it requires.”

The President of the Senate was however silent on when the screening will be done since the communication will have to pass through the legislative process of being listed on Senate’s Order Paper.
Checks revealed that the position of Chairman of the EFCC became vacant following the suspension of Ibrahim Magu on July 6, 2020.

The agency has since been under the leadership of Mr Ahmed Umar in an ,,acting capacity since the suspension of Magu.

