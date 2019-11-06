Senate to review penalty for gas flaring in Nigeria

Oil companies engaged in gas flaring may be incurring a higher penalty as consequences for their actions which flout the laws of the land.

This was the resolution of the Same, which on Wednesday, mandated its committee on gas to immediately make an upward review for the penalty for offenders violating the Nigerian gas flaring laws.

This decision by the upper chamber climaxed the consideration of a motion entitled: “The need to monitor the Nigerian Flare Commercialisation Programme towards ending Gas Flaring by 2020.”

The Senate, accordingly, directed its committee on gas, chaired by Senator James Manager (PDP, Delta South), to monitor the implementation of the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP).

It also urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts to diversify from crude oil to natural gas production.

Sponsor of the motion, Senator Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers West), while drawing the attention of the Senate to laws against flaring of associated natural gas in Nigeria, lamented the manner in which such laws are disregarded by International Oil Companies operating in Nigeria.