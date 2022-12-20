Senate to pass 2023 budget on Thursday ― Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has said that serious efforts are ongoing to ensure that the Red Chamber passes the 2023 Appropriation on Thursday.

Lawan disclosed this shortly before the Senate adjourned plenary at the close of legislative activities on Tuesday.

Lawan also assured that the proposed appropriation bill will be harmonised with the House of Representatives before passage on Thursday.

The quest for the passage of the 2023 budget is to make sure that the budget circle commences on the first of January like previous budgets since the beginning of the 9th Senate.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2023 budget proposal of N20.513 Trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly on October 7th, 2022.

During the consideration of the budget, several MDAs appeared before the relevant committees of the Senate to defend their budget proposals with the Senate threatening to give zero allocation to any agency that failed to appear before its committees to defend their budget.

Senate President also stressed that the budget must be passed latest Thursday to allow lawmakers go to their constituencies for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

