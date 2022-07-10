Senate to issue warrant of arrest on officials of PAP over failure to appear for alleged mismanagement of over N10bn

Senate through its Public Account Committee has resolved to issue warrant of arrest on the officials of Presidential Amnesty Programme over failure to account for mismanagement of N10 billion meant for the programme.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Account, Senator Matthew Urhogbide, took the decision following the failure of the Interim Administrator of the Scheme, Retired Col. Milland Dixon Dikio, to honour the invitation of the Committee on alleged financial scandal in the PAP.

It was gathered that the committee had invited the PAP interim Administrator to appear before the Committee on the query raised against the programme in the 2018 report of the Auditor General of the Federation.

Findings revealed that the Interim Administrator of PAP failed to honour the committee’s invitations despite several letters.

The Panel wondered how could the agency that come to National Assembly to get appropriation declined to give an account of the money spent.

He said that the committee has no other option that to issue warrant of arrest on the Accounting officer of the PAP.

The Chairman said: “They have consistently refused to appear before the Committee, which is very unfortunate.

“We will issue warrant of arrest on the Accounting officer of the PAP. We have left with no other option than to issue warrant of arrest on the Accounting officer of the PAP.”

The query reads, Audit observed that the sum of N 324,969,190.00 (Three hundred and twenty-four million nine hundred and sixty-nine thousand one hundred and ninety naira only) was paid to some members of staff vide six (6) payment vouchers for hosting Ex-Agitators, 150 Leaders of Ex-Agitators, and logistics for various training etc in 2015 financial year.

“However, these vouchers and attached supporting documents revealed that the payments were made into single person’s accounts on behalf of other beneficiaries’ in contravention of the aforementioned provisions. In the same vein, payment vouchers were raised and paid for the sum of N 3,465,713,500.00 in the 2016 financial year as monthly stipends to ex-agitators in various camps.

“These payments were made without due recourse to the e-payment policy of the Federal Government where the amount should have been paid directly to the accounts of the beneficiaries.





“This may lead to diversion of public funds for purposes other than intended.

“The Special Advisor should also provide clear evidence that the amounts due to each beneficiary were received in full by the individuals, failing which sanctions in line with provisions of Financial Regulations should apply.”

Another query reads, “Audit observed that Payment voucher No: OSAPNDOC-/848/15 for the sum of N 136,930,500.00 (One hundred and thirty-six million nine hundred and thirty thousand five hundred naira only) dated 22/12/2015 was paid to a vendor without relevant supporting documents such as letter of agreement, cost of logistics, list of Niger Delta Youths beneficiaries for a purported training event on Automobile Manufacturing Maintenance etc and this contravened the above-quoted Financial Regulation provision.

“Furthermore, another contractor was paid via Payment voucher number No. OSAPND/OCC/19/2019 dated 16th June 2017 in the sum of N 99,928,500.00 (Ninety-nine million nine hundred and twenty-eight thousand five hundred naira only) among other experiences without due process.”

