Senate to intevene in ASUU strike, faults 2009 Agreement —Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan has said that the Federal Government’s 2009 agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was signed in error.

Lawan said this during a meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students led by its President, Asefon Sunday Adedayo at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

However, there is a ray of hope for the quick resolution of the going crisis between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as the Senate promised to intervene and resolve the controversy amicably.

The meeting between the Senate President and the leadership of NANS was facilitated by Bishop Dr Sunday Onuoha with a few prevent Nigerian students from going on protest to disrupt public infrastructures.

The Senate President described the ASUU’s disagreement with the federal government as a serious issue that is having negative impacts on the future of Nigerian students and that of the development of the country in general.

He noted that the bone of contention is the 2009 agreement signed with ASUU by the previous administration adding that it has now dawned on every party involved that the 2009 agreement is not realistic.





“To me, the 2009 agreement was signed in error and I believe the government should not have signed it. This is because there are no resources to provide all the items on the agreement.

“I can assure you that we will bring ASUU and FG back to the negotiation table in the interest of the development of the country because no nation can develop meaningfully and sustainably without educating its citizens.

“As a nation, we know that we have to spend and spend to educate our citizens and we are not going to shy away from this fact”

I can assure you that you are in the right place and the Senate is not only going to bring ASUU and FG to negotiate, we are also going to participate in the negotiation until the whole issue is resolved,” Lawan said.

The Senate President also appealed to ASUU to call off the ongoing strike and have confidence in the Senate’s ability to resolve the disagreement amicably.

Senator Lawan also appealed to NANS leadership to prevail on other students nationwide to always follow the path of peace adding that there is no problem that it is not surmountable.

Earlier the NANS President, Asefon Sunday Adedayo expressed disappointment with the federal government for neglecting the education of Nigerian students.

He noted that the government put priority on political activities to the detriment of students who are described as future leaders.

He also vowed that Nigerian students will disrupt any political activities in the FCT unless the issue of the ASUU strike is resolved and students back to school.

Asefon also lamented that a four-year programme has been prolonged to eight years adding the situation is now getting worse as the ASUP just announced the move to commence a strike.

