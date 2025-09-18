Senate to extend capital components of 2024 budget till December 2025

Both chambers of the National Assembly have secured the understanding of the Ministry of Finance on the withdrawal of all circulars already issued for contract awards in the 2025 fiscal year.

With the development, the N23.9 trillion capital component of the entire N54.99 trillion 2025 budget will extend to the 2026 fiscal year.

The decision to withdraw circulars already issued for contract awards for the 2025 fiscal year by the Executive was jointly taken by the Committees on Appropriations of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Checks revealed that the Committees on Appropriations of both chambers had a meeting on Thursday with the economic team of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In attendance were the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; the Accountant General of the Federation, Samsudeen Ogunjimi; and the Director-General of the Budget, Tanimu Yakubu.

Before Thursday’s meeting, the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation had a similar meeting on Wednesday with the Federal Government’s economic team on the same agenda of assessing the implementation of the 2024 and 2025 budgets.

Reading the resolution of Thursday’s meeting, the Senator representing Ogun West and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, said:

“Capital component of the 2024 budget will continue till 31 December 2025.

“Implementation of the capital component of the 2025 budget will commence as soon as possible, as Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE) should be issued within seven days after this session with the economic team.

“Circulars issued by the Ministry of Finance to the MDAs should be withdrawn pending issuance of AIE.”

The interactive session between both parties later dissolved into a closed-door meeting.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE