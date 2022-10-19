Senate summons Niger Delta minister over alleged plot to siphon NDDC fund

The minister of Niger Delta Affairs ministry, Umana Okon Umana has been fingered in an alleged plot to siphon a sum of N480 billion intervention fund belonging to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and domicile in the Central Bank of Nigeria without the approval of the National Assembly.

The allegation levelled against the minister is contained in a petition being investigated by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions headed by Senator Ayo Akinyelure ( Ondo Central).

Addressing journalists at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, Senator Akinyelure said that according to the petition, Mr Ummana has perfected plans to seek presidential approval to collect the money under the guise that the money would be spent on special projects.

“There are N480bn funds in a CBN account. Umana Umana is said to have perfected ways to present some new projects to President Muhammadu Buhari to approve for him to start using the money to implement projects that are not appropriated by National Assembly.

”The power of appropriation is conferred on the National Assembly, not on Mr President. Mr President can only give approval for service Wide Votes when the money appropriated by the National Assembly is not adequate to implement some projects meant for a particular, state or region”.

Senator Akinyelure said several other allegations were levelled against Mr Umana; among which is his refusal to forward two annual budgets of the NDDC (2021 and 2022) to the National Assembly for approval while money is been spent by the commission on the orders of the minister therefore taken the power of appropriations to himself.

“The president has in his wisdom deemed it fit to appropriate funds to the Niger Delta region but the minister has refused to bring the appropriation before the National Assembly for us democratically elected representatives of the people to give approval they have refused to do so.

There are a lot of higher level mismanagement of resources due to develop the Niger Delta region”.

“Because we are entering an election year, this is the fear of Niger Delta people. We are entering an election year. We have less than seven months for Mr President to say bye-bye to Nigeria and he has a legacy to prove that he loves.

”Why must the budget of 2021 and 2022 be held by the minister by collaborating with some people who do not love the people of the Niger Delta region not to bring his budget for national assembly when we are ready to pass the budget of NDDC.

The budget of other similar agencies brought by their ministers and they have been approved by the National Assembly “.

The minister is also summoned to explain why he sacked over one hundred NDDC staff, therefore, increasing the level of unemployment in the country.

“On his assumption of Office, as the Minister of Nigeria Delta Affairs, he sacked over 100 staff to compound the problem of Nigerians, we have received documentary evidence to back this allegation.

”He is there in the Niger Delta affairs ministry to pursue personal agendas, instead of pursuing the agenda of the people of the Niger Delta region”.

”Similarly, Mr Ummana O.Umana was also accused of plotting to sack the current NDDC Sole Administrator, Effiong Akwa who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari and have him replaced by one of his cronies.





The petition before the Senate also accused the minister of deliberate refusal to inaugurate the NDDC board.

Senator Akinyelure-led panel later invited the minister to appear before the committee on the 10th of November to provide answers to all the allegations.

“We are giving you a fair hearing to come on the 10th of November to come and defend these allegations and say no you never do any attempt to remove the appointee of Mr President”. The lawmaker said.

