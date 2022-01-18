Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm NCC, FJSC nominees

The Senate on Tuesday received a request to confirm the nomination of Professor Mansur Auwalu Bindawa as Non-Executive Commissioner of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The request was contained in a letter dated January 10, 2022, and read on the floor by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during the plenary.

President Buhari in the letter explained that the request was made pursuant to the provision of Section 8(1) of the Nigerian Communications Act.

In another letter dated January 4, 2022, President Buhari requested the chamber to confirm the nominations of Nnamonso Ekanem (Akwa-Ibom) and Mahmud Abubakar Magaji (Niger) as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

Ekanem and Magaji are expected to represent the South-South and North-Central zones, respectively.

The letter reads in part: “In accordance with the provision of Section 154 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigerians (as amended), I hereby present for confirmation by the Senate, the following two (2) names of members of Federal Judicial Service Commission, who have been appointed in consultation with the council of State.”

