Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm ex-service chiefs, one other, as non-career ambassador-designates

The Senate, on Tuesday, formally announced a request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm former Service Chiefs as non/career ambassador-designates.

The ambassador-designates are retired Defense Chief, Abayomi Olonisakin, former Army Chief, Tukur Buratai, former Navy Chief, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and former Air Chief Sadique Abubakar.

The President in the letter requesting the confirmation of the appointment of the former CDS and Service Chiefs also sought the confirmation of Air Vice Marshal Muhammad S. Usman (Rtd) as a non-career Ambassador-Designate.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, read the later dated February 4, 2021, immediately after the adoption of the Votes and Proceedings.

According to President Buhari, the appointment was duly carried out in accordance to section 171(1),(2)(c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Service Chiefs, had on January 26, 2021, tendered their resignation from the service of the military to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President, following receipt and approval of their resignation, appointed a new CDS and Service Chiefs to replace them.

The newly appointed CDS and Service Chiefs are; Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral AZ Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

