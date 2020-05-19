Senate receives Buhari’s request for confirmation of DG, Commissioners of SEC

The Senate has received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of Mr Lamido Yuguda as new Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Also to be screened and confirmed are three nominees as full-time Commissioners of the Commission.

Buhari’s request was contained in a letter read at plenary on Tuesday by President of Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 3 and 5(1) of the Investment and Securities Act 2007, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as Director-General and Commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Their CVs are attached herewith.”

Others for confirmation as full-time commissioners are Reginald Karausa, Ibrahim Boyi, and Obi Joseph.

The senate also at plenary observed a minute silence over the demise of Sen. Fidelis Okoro who represented Enugu North Senatorial District in 1992 and 1999-2007.

Sen. Chukwuka Utazi (PDP Enugu ) having cited order 42 and 52 of senate rule disclosed that Sen. Okoro passed on in Abuja on May 17 after a protracted illness.

Senate also at plenary considered five bills for first reading including the Nigeria Local Content Development Regulation Bill, 2020 by Sen. Folarin Teslim (APC Oyo), Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Content Act 2020 (repeal and re-enactment) Bill 2020 by Sen. Abdullahi Sabi (APC Niger).

The National Health Act, 2014 Amendment Bill, 2020 by Sen. Kola Balogun among others were also considered by the senate. (NAN)

