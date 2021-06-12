Senate President reassures Nigerians on passage of PIB, Electoral Act within 50 days

Chairman of the National Assembly and Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan has assured Nigerians and the International Community of the 9th Assembly’s resolve towards the passage of the Electoral (Amendment) Act before the end of July 2021.

Senator Lawan gave the assurance at the launch of a photobook of the political life of the Speaker of the House of Representatives titled: ‘Gbajabiamila: The Long Road in Abuja”, also reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly towards successful amendment of the 1999 Constitution.

Lawan who applauded the existing collaboration between both Chambers, said: “I want to inform Nigerians from this platform that the next two months will witness very remarkable legislation passed by this National Assembly. The two chambers have worked so hard to ensure the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill.

“Equally important is to ensure the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and of course the amendment of Constitution. Between now and July, Mr Speaker we would be on this long road and by the grace of God, before we go on summer recess, we would take a break after we pass these very important bills for the betterment and development of our country.

“That is what we promised Nigerians. That we are able to continue to pass legislation that would bring better security to the people of this country. That our economy is able to provide for everyone. That our young Nigerians are able to actualize their dreams. This is a task we have to keep our eyes on. That we remain focused no matter what.

“We have a date with history that we have been given that opportunity, the trust and mandate to preside over the two chambers, we should not allow any opportunity by anyone to take us away from the mission of making this country better. It takes challenges but challenges are likely to be everywhere, depending on the circumstances but we can do better when we remain committed and focused on resolving these challenges.

“And with this, I want to assure you that I and the entire Senate would continue to support you and the House because we have a conjoined fate. We want you to succeed and you have been succeeding,” he said.

On his part, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who described Gbajabiamila as a resilient, resourceful and successful politician having won elections five times in the past 18 years, affirmed that the Speaker was an effective bridge builder across tribes, religions, and political parties.

The Vice President congratulated Adeagbo for a “seminal photographic biography” of his boss.

“Ayo has proven to be a creative and faithful storyteller of the political journey of a charismatic and photogenic speaker,” Osinbajo said.

In his remarks, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, described Gbajabiamila as a bridge-builder and a promoter of unity and prosperity of Nigerians.

Tinubu who was represented by a former Lagos State Governor, Femi Pedro, said it was not by accident that Gbajabiamila is one of the longest-serving members, currently serving his fifth term.

“He is a symbol of sterling leadership. An active promoter of the unity and the prosperity of all Nigerians and a bridge builder. He has provided and is still providing purposeful and inspirational leadership for the legislature. His leadership has fostered harmony and unity and unity in parliament and among the various arms of government. The people of Nigeria and in particular, the people of the Surulere constituency in Lagos State are very proud of his achievements and his contributions to the development of our nation,” he said.

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu also described the Speaker as a “dazzling lawyer, outspoken politician, very brilliant, courageous legislator. A humble and hardworking administrator, team player and a firm believer that power comes only from God.”

Responding, Gbajabiamila, said the work by Adeagbo goes to show that when young people are determined and are given the freedom to operate, they can achieve wonders.

“It is because of him that we are here today to tell a story. This book is a part of the historical record that will survive all of us and inspiring stories that we will tell ourselves and pass onto our children,” he said.

