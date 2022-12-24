Senate President preaches love, hope at Christmas

•Says NASS will continue to legislate for good governance

Latest News
By Tijani Adeyemi -Abuja
Senate President preaches love, Senate President urges govt, Nigeria@62: Remain resolute, Viral video of my purported defection from APC to PDP handiwork of mischief-makers ― Lawan, Lawan sympathises with senators, Ohanaeze opposes Lawan, Senate President Lawan, Lawan announces Kalu Fani-Kayode, Ignore vote buyers, Lawan halts campaign in honour of farmers killed by terrorists, National Assembly determined to support, Senate President directs Multichoice to reverse tariffs, APC has done well , No court can stop NASS from amending Electoral Act, Buhari administration will take foreign loans , APC needs performing governor , FG will continue to engage in borrowing, Let's keep faith in Nigeria, report on constitution review, breaks many jinxes in lawmaking, Erring oil companies must be penalized for negligence, Lawan gives Appropriations Committee, Senate gives MDAs, 2022 Budget: Our deficit too high, Nigeria’s security challenges beyond FG, Diaspora voting is our wish, tell Buhari not to borrow, $10m bribe to pass PIA, E-transmission, Gaya's Committee's report not final, NASS will support delineation, scores Parliament high on economy, We are tired , Justify investment in security, collaboration among security agencies, PIB Electoral Act amendment , Expect electoral offences commission , PIB NASS Senate president, Lawan, senate, stamp tax, NALDA, Back to farm initiative, interstate, lockdown, Lawan, killings, Attack on Senate, marriage, wedding, Senate President meets Security Chiefs
Ahmed Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, felicitates Christians in Nigeria as they join fellow Christians across the world in celebrating Christmas to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

In marking the day, Lawan enjoins Christians to spread the messages of love, peace, hope and tolerance which Jesus Christ preached by personal example.

“I heartily rejoice with Christians in Nigeria as they celebrate this annual festival of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“The life and teachings of Jesus Christ enjoin his followers through holy living to be the light and salt that make the world brighter and better for mankind.

“Jesus Christ also commanded his followers to love their neighbours just as they love themselves and to seek peace in society.

“Abiding by those great instructions is important for Christians everywhere and for all of us in Nigeria as we seek to build a virile and happy nation.

“The National Assembly will continue to promote good governance so that we can overcome our development challenges and set our country firmly on the path of progress, peace and unity.

“The ninth National Assembly has been working with the Executive Arm in the last three and a half years to improve service delivery by government and all its institutions, to raise the standard of living of Nigerians.

“In the true spirit of this August occasion, let us also remember to pray for divine guidance for those piloting the affairs of our country, Nigeria,” Lawan says.

The Senate President wishes all a happy celebration.

SO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


Senate President preaches love, hope at Christmas

You might also like
Latest News

N89trn stamp duty recovery palaver misleading, not about us, says CBN

Latest News

Lagos Cycling community holds farewell ride for Olaolu Mudashiru, calls for justice

Latest News

Xmas: Let’s renew our faith in God, David Mark tells Christians

Latest News

Road accident kills man, little girl, injures eight others in Anambra

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More