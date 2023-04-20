The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has sent his felicitations to Muslims in Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr which signifies the glorious end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In his Sallah message, Lawan urges muslims to have faith that Allah has accepted their prayers and supplications made before and during this period.

He urges them not to cease praying for wisdom for Nigeria’s leaders and for security, prosperity and peaceful transition for the country.

Text of the message reads:

“I congratulate fellow Nigerian Muslims on the glorious end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“We thank Allah, the most merciful, for sparing our lives to partake in the fasting and now in the feasting afterwards.

“Having faithfully fasted and prayed throughout the holy month of Ramadan, we believe that Allah has answered our prayers and supplications.

“But the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan is not the end of prayers and supplications. Therefore, we should continue to pray for wisdom for our leaders and for security, prosperity and peaceful transition for Nigeria.

“The government needs our continued cooperation, support and understanding for effective and efficient service delivery to the great Nigerian people.

“On our part as your elected representatives in Parliament, we will continue to provide legislative interventions to enhance the efforts of the Executive arm of government towards making Nigeria a better place.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE