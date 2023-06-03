The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has given thumbs up to the outgoing Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT, Abuja ), Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda who facilitated multi-billion Naira projects for the benefit of the residents of the territory

Lawan gave the commendation at the official commissioning of the projects spread across 64 wards of the FCT Senatorial district.

Specifically, the Senate President represented by the Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Danjuma Laah, at the commissioning of Nyanya Township Road, Nyanya Mini Stadium and Karu Town Hall, facilitated by Aduda, said, going by a series of projects attracted into various communities across the Six Area Councils in FCT, Aduda deserved to be returned into the Senate by electorates in FCT, for the continuation of his projects – driven representation.

Senator Aduda who is also the Senate Minority Leader lost his bid to return to the Senate to a Labour Party candidate, Ireti Kingibe but went ahead to hand over the constituency projects he facilitated to traditional rulers and leaders in each community where the projects are resided.

The commissioning of the projects specifically took place at different communities in Abuja Municipal Area Council and Bwari Area Council.

Lawan said ” As loudly heard here from various speakers, and clearly seen projects facilitated into various communities across the Six Area Councils, as the FCT Senator, Godswill, I urge your constituents to reward you with more and more returns into the Senate for the continuation of responsive representation you have been given them”, he said.

He added that the magnitude and quality of projects facilitated by Aduda into various communities in FCT show that he is doing what three Senators combined, are doing across the 36 States of the federation.

” Your constituents have said it loud and clear that they want you back into the Senate and the projects facilitated and executed for them, have spoken for you”, he stressed.

Earlier in their separate remarks on behalf of the Constituents, a representative of AMAC / Bwari Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Micah Jiba, the Executive Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC), Hon Zaka Maikalangu, assured Aduda of continued support of the residents.

Also in Bwari Area Council at the commissioning of Multi-purpose Town Hall, the Executive Chairman of the Area Council, Hon John Gabaya, said as far as the people of the Area Council are concerned, Aduda is their Senator and will remain their Senator.

He said aside from countless boreholes sunk across the various wards in the Area Council, Senator Aduda within the last four years alone, executed over 15 development-driven projects comprising of asphalt laid roads with drainages, street lights, primary health care centres etc.





The Etsu Bwari, Dr Yaro Ibrahim ( JP), in his own remarks, said: ” We don’t have any other Senator than him and it is only God that will continue to bless you. Ours is to continue to support him as a Leader indeed and in need “.

Senator Aduda in brief remarks on the projects being commissioned said he facilitated them as a way of giving back to FCT residents for the confidence reposed in him as one out of the 469 federal lawmakers from 2003 till date.

He however clarified that while projects like Roads, Boreholes, Street lights, bridges, Health Care Centre, Classroom construction etc, are for development of the beneficial communities, Multipurpose Town Halls like the ones in Karu and Bwari Town, are for revenue generation by the beneficial Area Councils .

