Senate President expresses shock over Lokoja fuel tanker explosion

Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed shock over Wednesday fuel tanker explosion which claimed lives and property in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Senator Lawan in a statement issued on Thursday said the fuel tanker explosion incident underscored the need for constant review of our road safety strategy and mechanism with a view to making them more effective in preventing carnage on our roads.

He expressed grief over the gruesome fuel tanker explosion accident in which more than a score of people, including school children, were reported to have lost their lives or property.

While extending his condolences to the government and people of Kogi State over the tragic fuel tanker explosion incident, he maintained that there must be proactive measures to halt the carnage on our roads.

The statement signed by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi reads in part:

“It is sad and totally unacceptable that such tragedy keeps recurring on our roads despite ample road safety regulations and enforcement personnel.

“While we mourn those who have so unfortunately lost their lives and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured, the incident underscores the need for constant review of our road safety strategy and mechanism with a view to making them more effective in preventing carnage on our roads.

“Significantly improving road safety in Nigeria is an urgent challenge for the relevant authorities and other stakeholders in our transport sector.

“We have to bring an end to the rampant carnage on our roads,”

