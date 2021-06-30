Senate President announces defection of four PDP Senators to APC

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has officially announced the defection of four senators on the platform of the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

All the three senators representing Zamfara state: Lawan Hassan Anka, Hassan Mohammed Gusau and Sahabi Yau, representing Zamfara West, Central and North respectively had on Tuesday joined their state governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle at the elaborate event held in Gusau where he was received into the APC by his Yobe State counterpart and Chairman of the party, Mai Mala Buni.

President of the Senate also informed his colleagues of the defection of Senator representing Delta North, Peter Nwaoboshi into the APC.

All the PDP senators premised their defection to the ruling party on the internal crises rocking the main opposition party.

With the new development, APC now has two senators from Delta state: Deputy Senate President representing Delta Central, Ovie Omo Agege and Peter Nwaoboshi of Delta North.

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…