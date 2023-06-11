Ahead of the forthcoming inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday, Dr. Michael Akintomide Ajilo, a prominent member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has appealed to Senators-elect to consider endorsing Senator Orji Kalu for the position of Senate President.

In a statement released on Sunday and signed by Ajilo, he emphasised that Kalu, as an experienced and seasoned politician, possesses the necessary qualities to provide exemplary leadership within the Senate. Such leadership, he believes, would contribute to the improved welfare of all Nigerians, regardless of their religious, cultural, or political affiliations.

Ajilo, who serves as the Chairman of the MADE foundation, further added, “To the best of my knowledge, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has consistently demonstrated a non-partisan and inclusive approach, devoid of tribal or religious biases, which are key attributes of an effective leader. During his tenure as the governor of Abia State, he ensured that the populace enjoyed the benefits of good governance to such an extent that many expressed a desire for him to serve a third term, were it constitutionally permissible.”

Ajilo further highlighted the transformative infrastructure development that Kalu has spearheaded for his senatorial district throughout his tenure as a Senator.

This, in Ajilo’s opinion, has led to strong support from the constituents who voted for him to represent them in the Senate once again.

He earnestly implored the Senators-elect to throw their weight behind Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and rally in significant numbers to vote for him as the President of the Senate on June 13. He assured them that this decision would be met with no regrets.

