Imo North Senatorial District Senator elect, Engineer Patrick Ndubueze, has joined the race for the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

Engineer Ndubueze has since written to the All Progressives National Working Committee to seek its blessing.

His declaration is coming barely 48 hours after Ebonyi State Governor and Senator elect to represent Ebonyi South, Dave Umahi pulled out of the race.

Checks revealed that apart from the new entrance to the Senate Presidency contest from the south east, Engineer Ndubueze, others still in the race from the region are former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu and former National Organising Secretary of the APC and Senator elect, Imo West, Osita Izunaso.

Senator Ndubueze in his letter addressed to the Senator Abdullahi Adamu led NWC, requesting their support, he noted that the Red Chamber as an arm of the Parliament has grown into an icon of national democratic trajectory and had, overtime, shown a capacity to rise and fulfil the huge expectations of Nigerians across the nation.

His letter reads in parts “Now, in respect of current realities in this time which requires sensitive leadership in the Senate in the moulds of: A focused Leadership, A Leadership that is people’s centric and A calm and supportive Leadership.

“Having been persuaded of my track record as a ranking legislator, a politician of more than 35 years standing and a personal character that had stood the test of time for integrity and commitment to the people, I, Engr. Patrick Ndubueze, being a ranking member of the National Assembly, do desire to offer myself to contest the office of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly, strongly believing in my capacity to stand in the roles of the leadership required at this time,” he said.