As candidates continue to jostle for the Senate Presidency seat of the 10th National Assembly, two most vibrant supports group, the Arewa Women for Tinubu/Shetima and 100% Focus Group Movement have thrown their weight behind Senator Godswill Akpabio to emerge as the Senate President.

Dogon Bauchi called on other candidates in contention for the Senate Presidency to step down for Godswill Akpabio, who she noted remains the right man for the plum job at this time of the nation, stressing that he is well known to have passion for the Renewed Hope project that is undiluted and nonnegotiable, adding that he is someone that does not discriminate against any group, region or religion.

“His sterling performances and achievements as governor of Akwa Ibom state, made Nigerians have firm confidence in his capacity to replicate the same feat as Senate President of Nigeria.

“As expected, a new era of renewed hope has finally presented itself to the Nigeria populace via a credible general election that has ushered in the preferred choice of the eligible Nigerians in February 2023 through the polls.

“This was followed by the swearing in of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president with Senator Kassim Shetimma as his vice.

“Now that the stage is set for the position of the number 3 seat to be taken, a couple of names have sprang up to that effect, but one of such that keeps ringing the bell of assurance, positivity and optimism in the ears of the Nigerians is no other person but Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio with Jibrin to debutize. She explained.

100% Focus Group Chairman, Dr. ibrahim Mohammed said Akpabio is a political enigma that APC widely prefers, this of course isn’t just based on sentiments or favouritism, rather it proves confidence, capacity, track records, integrity, experience, credibility not forgetting antecedents that precedes the two times Governor of the State of Akwa Ibom.

“This in essence proves that the Nigerians in general will be more comfortable and rest assured with such a combination (Akpabio/Jibrin), as it will enhance the much-required unity, not forgetting ethnic and religious tolerance across the whole nation,” he said.

“Akpabio possesses the necessary experience, competence, and result-oriented approach to bring stability, progress, and unity to the National Assembly and Nigeria as a whole.

Nigeria is currently in a healing and reconciliation phase, and it is imperative to avoid the influence of ethnic or religious bigots in governance, instead, the country needs individuals like Akpabio and Jibrin, who can serve as bridge builders.

“for the reasons of national unity and good governance, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined forces with us to request that members of the senate to consider Godswill Akpabio as the next senate president of Nigeria considering the fact Godswill Akpabio is from the southsouth, he would be representing the south east/south south as member of the first 5 ruling Individuals of Nigeria that is, the South west is having the president, the North East is having the Vice President, the South south should have the senate president, the middle belt to have SGF and the Northwest would take the speakership.”

Observing closely Nigerians would see a balance and this is part of our drive to promote national unity, this shows that Our president Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his government believes in ruling Nigeria better, we need to select leaders from all parts of Nigeria to strike a balance of power to promote Good governance and to be represented by all our leaders when it comes to decision making in the country.

Nigeria is a great country that is highly divided at the same time highly united and it is our mission and vision to see Nigeria totally united as one, not a country divided by sentiments or religious bigotry, we are a country that should be connected by a value we all have on the table: to contribute to our economy, to contribute to our social existence, to contribute to our peace and to understand that our economy should be the most outstanding economy in the world.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio has 8 years of experience as the governor of akwa ibom state and has served as a senator and minister of the Niger Delta in Nigeria, when you consider him with the fact that he has eight years experience as a Governor of oil rich state of Akwa Ibom and also a seasoned senator of Nigeria representing Akwa Ibom, please Nigerian senators we are begging you to consider him with his experience and also as the just past minister of the NDDC, so we are begging you for the unity of Nigeria, for the love of our children, for the love of our country, for the love of our continent that Sen. Godswill Akpabio should be considered as next Senate president of Nigeria. He pleaded.

“We call on the vast majority of elected Senators to galvanize their support for the Senate Presidential ambition of Akpabio,”

Dr. Mohammed argued that Akpabio has the wherewithal to oversee the affairs of the legislative chamber if elected into office.

“He won’t dance to the tune of the executive arm if what they want him to do would not serve the best interest of Nigerians, ” he said.