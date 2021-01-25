Senate pegs May 29 for Presidential assent to PIB

By Osaretin Osadebamwen - Abuja
President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan has said the Ninth Assembly will pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and secure a presidential assent by May 29, 2021.

Lawan also said the national assembly will ensure passage of the bill by April for onward transmission for Presidential assent ahead of May 29.

Lawan said this in his remark at the opening ceremony of the Two day Public Hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by the Senate joint committee on Petroleum upstream, downstream and gas.

Lawan said the Ninth Assembly will be considering a hybrid PIB as against the solo bill that was introduced in 2008 and 2015.

