The Senate, on Tuesday, passed the sexual harassment bill after the clause by clause consideration of the bill.

The bill seeks to provide security for the underage-undergraduate in the tertiary institutions and insulate them from sexual molestation by unscrupulous lecturers.

The consideration of the committee of the whole was not without contention of clause 7 which grants the undergraduate the status of a minor in a sexual harassment case and made the lecturer liable in any such case between him and his student.

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, in his remark said the process of protecting young girls and female undergraduates was a good task to undertake and commended his colleagues for the diligence so far demonstrated in consideration of the bill.

According to him: “We have to protect our daughters and our mothers from predators. We could see clearly that we wanted a very fair means of determining what offence somebody is accused of, so, it is balanced legislation.”

Details later…

