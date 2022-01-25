Senate passes bill to amend federal colleges of education act

Latest News
By Tribune Online
bill to amend federal colleges, House surrenders to Senate, Senate moves to regulate rents in FCT, Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm NCC, FJSC nominees, NDLEA spent N200m on 'security votes', defunct PHCN hidden in Banks, Alleged non-remittance of $679.4 million: Senate to probe BPESenate to investigate NPA, Senate passes N17.12trn, Senate reverses self, fails to override Buhari, Senate approves Buhari’s borrowing request, NPC commissioner nominees , Senate amends rules, National Sports Commission, Senate condemns Nigeria's inclusion, cause of deplorable Army barracks, Senate rejects illegal allowance , Resuscitate NNS Aradu, Two million metric tons, alleged lopsided Army recruitment, College of Agriculture in Abua/Odial Rivers, Senate decries investment,2022 budget of judiciary, There is no provision for N5,000 transportation allowance in 2022 budget, Senate upgrades salary scale , Secret Employment ongoing in Civil Service, corps members' feeding allowance,illegally stuck in environment budget, Senate committee on appropriation , Real Estate Regulatory Council, SEC disagree on revenue spending, Senate tasks military on insurgency, banditry, administer Nigeria’s territorial sea, establishment of six more law schools, Senate mourns victims of Lagos, Alleged Misappropriation: Senate adjourns sitting on trade ministry 2022 budget, Senate decries envelope budgeting, Buhari's $700m loan request , Senate on war path, transfer of forfeited assets, Water ministry seeks approval, Senate berates FG over increasing yearly salaries, wages, despite embargo on recruitments since 2018, revenue generation, Senate gives sub-committees, Senate probes alleged secret, NUPENG strike, force Marwa, Mungono to appear before us, Senate passes bill to manage sickle cell disease in Nigeria, Senate approves establishment of Nationwide Emergency Communications Service, Senate indicts budget office, ministry of information, others, SEC going bankrupt, Senate raises the alarm, Alleged evasion of withholding tax, Committee dashes hope of agitators, Senate asks BPE to refund , Senate expresses concern , Senate committee expresses concern, Group seeks Visa ban , electronic transmission of results, Senate passes bill , Expert tasks Senate, Senate condemns maltreatment, Senate condemns maltreatment of Nigerians, Senate passes firearms amendment, Senate condemns fatal shootings, Northern lawmakers express worry, Bill for Copyright Act 2021, Senate committee meeting, Federal poly Offa to degree-awarding institution,Senate asks FG to shelve NIN as condition for UTME, HRC: Senate kicks against lopsidedness, Senate summons Finance Minister, Army ChiefSenate gives ultimatum to NSA, Senate passes bill, Human Rights Commission Bill, Senate mandates IGP, Senate moves to empower AMCON, respect federal character principle, N2 trillion revenue trapped in federal agencies

The Senate, on Tuesday, passed a bill amending the Federal Colleges of Education Act 1998.

The passage of the bill titled, “A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Federal Colleges of Education Act, 1998”, followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Senator Sandy Onor who presented the report on behalf of the Chairman, Ahmad Babba Kaita, said the core objective of the bill was to provide for a legislative framework to support the Federal Colleges of Education Act, 1998.

According to the lawmaker, it also seeks to re-enact the Federal Colleges of Education to allow for the running of degree courses under the supervision of the National University Commission (NUC).

“Hitherto, most colleges in Nigeria offer degree programmes in affiliation with some universities in Nigeria to nurture career teachers with a view to augmenting shortfall of teachers and to meet learning, research, instructional and teaching needs of the prospective students in Nigeria and beyond.

“However, this framework enables the colleges of education in Nigeria, to offer Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE), First Degree (B.sc/B.A) and similar certification in the area of Its core subjects on both full-time and part-time basis,” Onuh said.

He added that the legislation would be a lasting solution to the yearning of the Nigerian people in the area of Teacher Education within the context of the overall national educational development agenda.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Senate passes bill to amend federal colleges of education act

How Adetunji Made Over N20million In 2021 From Football Trading. Click Here To Join His Team!

You might also like
Latest News

Immigration officials intercept trafficking of 189 boys, girls in Lagos

Latest News

Osun 2022: Oyetola receives expression of intention, nomination forms

Latest News

Corruption: Transparency International ranks Nigeria 154 out of 180 countries

Latest News

Abiodun condemns assassination of traditional ruler

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More