Senate passes bill to amend federal airports authority act

The Senate, on Tuesday, passed a bill to amend the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Act.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Aviation.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi, in his presentation, said the bill seeks to repeal the Federal Airports Authority Act and to enact the Federal Airports Authority Act 2021.

He said that the piece of legislation also seeks to provide for the effective management of airports in Nigeria.

According to him, “under the bill, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) retains its responsibilities of providing effective management, necessary services and facilities for safe, secure, orderly, expeditious and economic operation of airports and air transport in Nigeria.

“The bill also provides that subject to the prior approval of FAAN, no person is permitted to commence construction or reconstruction of an aerodrome in Nigeria.”

Adeyemi said that stakeholders at a public hearing on the bill disclosed that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Act has not had any major amendments since 1999 despite a lot of changes.

He explained that the amendments to the Federal Airports Authority Act were needed to create the enabling environment for FAAN to function transparently, efficiently and effectively.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.