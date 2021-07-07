Senate passes bill to allow FCT customary court undertake criminal trials

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Senate passes bill , Senate passes FCT budget , Be prepared to account, Senate may pass supplementary budget, Senate to engage Finance Minister, Senate to investigate NIMC, Senate summons NSITF MD, Senate challenges Nigerians, Senate amends NIPOST Bill, Senate chides EDCs, Senate orders FCE Okene, Senate recommends 15-year, Senate to amend fiscal responsibility, establishment of Bitumen Institute , national livestock agency bill, Senate suspends plenary, Senate summons NICON AIICO, Senate summons solicitor general, Senate picks holes, passport racketeering abroad, Senate summons Auditor General, Drama in Senate, Senate divided over grounding , Bill for Federal University, Senate uncovers N120bn differential, displaced Nigerians in Benin Republic, Badagry-Sokoto ExpresswayBill for establishment of hospital , Senate backs INEC, Senate approves N11bn, Senate issues warrant of arrest, Senate to screen EFCC nominee, ethno-religious crisis of ominous proportions, Direct your grievances to right committee, Senate approves N453.2bn for NDDC, Ministry of Petroleum, Senate passes Finance Bill 2020, Dont demoralise our soldiers, ICT institute passes second reading, Senate, procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, jam, senate, INEC, queries,bailout, airline, Foreign Affair ministry, Senate to pass 2021 Budget, NPC, nominee, Senate to investigate gas explosions in Lagos, eight nominees as Justices, #EndSARS, Senate, Jimoh Isiaka, ASUU 2009 agreement, Nigerian judges salaries, Senate approves N4.28 trillion, p;activities of SARS, security agencies, Senators, Senate first line charge, Senate new FAAN law, 2020 budget performance, Traditional rulers should get constitutional roles. Senate expresses concern over cybercrime, NASENI account,Jimoh, water resources, Nigeria, NTA, Senate, Startimes, NTA, Senate, joint venture, Senate chides DPR, startimes, NTA,stinfringement on Fiscal Responsibility Act, Senate, stamp duty, , Senate to conduct NIS status inquiry, NCAA N9bn, frivolous expenditure, Senate committee, senators Senate, Buhari, Bill, CAMA,NDDC probe, Senate summons, UBA, UBA GMD, Senate, alleged contract, Senate, NDDC, insecurity,vote of no confidence, privatization scam, sell national assets, maintenance of federal roads, local airline operators, Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Senate asks Customs to return goods seized
Senate

The Senate, on Wednesday, passed a bill to expand the jurisdiction of the Federal Capital Territory Customary Court to undertake the trial of criminal matters.

The bill titled: Federal Capital Territory Customary Court Act, 2007 (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was sponsored by Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central).

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Chairman of the Committee, Opeyemi Bamidele, in his presentation, said the primary objective of the bill was to amend the Federal Capital Territory Customary Court Act, 2007.

According to the lawmaker, the bill when signed into law by the President seeks to, among other things, “expand the jurisdiction of the court to include the trial of criminal matters in order to Seck of the dockets of magistrate courts in the Federal Capital Territory.”

67“On the whole, the amendment is intended to promote timely dispensation of justice,” the lawmaker added.

Bamidele recalled that stakeholders at the public hearing on the bill, supported its passage stating that its introduction is a welcome development that would reduce the quorum of the FCT Customary Court for speedy trials.

He emphasised that the stakeholders were of the view that, “the criminal jurisdiction being sought through this bill, is appropriate and acceptable as all Judges of the Court are legal practitioners who are competent to sit over criminal matters and as well knowledgeable in customary law.”

The lawmaker observed that they further contended that the court, as presently constituted, has the capacity in terms of infrastructure and manpower to accommodate the proposed expansion of criminal jurisdiction if the statutory constraint is removed by ensuring that one Judge, instead of three sits on a case.

“This will position the court for efficiency in fulfilling the requirement of determination of matters within a reasonable period, as provided in section 36(1) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended,” he said.

Bamidele posited that the passage of the bill would translate to increase the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) profile for the Government in view of the cosmopolitan nature of the Federal Capital Territory, which inevitably, would increase demand for efficient and effective justice delivery.

He stressed that the amendment of the Customary Court Act would have the consequential effect of a deemed amendment to Section 494 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 and Section 4 of the FCT High Court Act, Cap. 510.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No Evidence Arab League Sent Warning Message To FG On Biafra Movement

CLAIM: A Twitter user claims that the Arab League of Nations sent a warning message to the Nigerian government on the Biafra movement.Senate passes bill to allow FCT customary court undertake criminal trials

You might also like
Latest News

Lagos East senatorial election: Supreme Court upholds Abiru’s victory,…

Latest News

NGX: Equities investors earn N53.4bn as bullish trend persists

Latest News

Ayade receives report from Senator Ndoma-Egba led committee on warring communities

Latest News

Stakeholders meet over implementation of national gender policy on agriculture

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More