Senate passes bill on BSc/HND dichotomy for the third time

The Senate on Wednesday passed for the third time a bill seeking the prohibition of BSc/HND dichotomy.

Known as the First Degree and Higher National Diplomas Bill, 2021, the bill which has eight clauses was passed following the report of the committee on Tertiary Institution and TetFUND.

The President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan said he hoped the public and private sectors will ensure that the content of the bill is amended.

According to him, the issue has been on since the second assembly in the fourth republic.

Lawan said: “A bill for an Act and abolish discrimination between First Degree and Higher National Diplomas for the purpose of employment and promotion in Nigeria third reading taken, and the bill is passed.

“This particular issue has been in the front burner for a long time, I recall in the House of Representatives in the 2003 – 2007. I know this is one bill that was so important to the polytechnic graduates.

“That should not take away from the kind of training they receive, it is supposed to be a motivation for our polytechnic graduates. I pray that the Federal Government, all agencies of government and the private sector start implementation by the time the President assents to this bill.”

