Senate passes bill on BSc/HND dichotomy for the third time

Latest NewsTop News
By Osaretin Osadebamwen - Abuja
We are tired , Justify investment in security, collaboration among security agencies, PIB Electoral Act amendment , Expect electoral offences commission , PIB NASS Senate president, Lawan, senate, stamp tax, NALDA, Back to farm initiative, interstate, lockdown, Lawan, killings, Attack on Senate, marriage, wedding, Senate President meets Security Chiefs
Ahmed Lawan

The Senate on Wednesday passed for the third time a bill seeking the prohibition of BSc/HND dichotomy.

Known as the First Degree and Higher National Diplomas Bill, 2021, the bill which has eight clauses was passed following the report of the committee on Tertiary Institution and TetFUND.

The President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan said he hoped the public and private sectors will ensure that the content of the bill is amended.

According to him, the issue has been on since the second assembly in the fourth republic.

Lawan said: “A bill for an Act and abolish discrimination between First Degree and Higher National Diplomas for the purpose of employment and promotion in Nigeria third reading taken,  and the bill is passed.

“This particular issue has been in the front burner for a long time, I recall in the House of Representatives in the 2003 – 2007. I know this is one bill that was so important to the polytechnic graduates.

“That should not take away from the kind of training they receive, it is supposed to be a motivation for our polytechnic graduates. I pray that the Federal Government, all agencies of government and the private sector start implementation by the time the President assents to this bill.”

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Battle For First Bank: The Untold Story

Last week was one of twists and turns for First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the nation’s oldest banking institution. It was a week that saw the bank’s MD sacked and reinstated, as major shareholders struggled for control of the financial powerhouse. SULAIMON OLANREWAJU reports…

#EndSARS Panel: Drama As Witness Presents Video Evidence Of Slain Lekki Protesters

A witness of the Lekki tollgate shooting incident, Miss Sarah Ibrahim has presented video evidence of people injured and killed at the scene to the Lagos State Judicial Panel. Tribune Online reports that…

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Tired of staying in Nigeria? Let us help you relocate with ease. Click here to send a WhatsApp message now.

You might also like
Latest News

Healthcare Delivery: Gov Inuwa bags Blueprint Newspaper’s gov of the Year Award

Latest News

Umar Farouq emerges as Blueprint Newspaper Public Officer of 2020

Latest News

Kudirat Abiola @25: Groups call for end to killings, kidnappings, others

Latest News

Altering 1999 constitution will address Nigeria’s economic, security problems ―…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More