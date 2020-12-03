[ICYMI] Senate passes bill for Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Oke-Ogun

The Senate on Wednesday passed two bills to establish the Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Oke-Ogun, Oyo State and the Federal University of Environmental Technology, Saakperwa Tai Ogoni, Rivers State.

The passage of both bills followed the consideration of the reports of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, led by Senator representing Katsina North, Ahmad Baba Kaita.

Tribune Online checks revealed that the Bill for the proposed Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Oke-Ogun was sponsored by Senator representing Oyo North, Abdulfatai Buhari.

The Senate equally approved the restoration of Mata and Mbagwa state constituencies from the Ushongo constituency as directed by the Federal High Court.

The Red Chamber approved the restoration of Agasha state constituency by altering the boundaries of the current Guma state constituency to create two state constituencies.

They are: Agasha state constituency comprising of Saghev, Ndzorov, Kaambe and Abinsi council wards, and Guma state constituency comprising Uvir, Mbadwem, Mbabai, Mbawa, Nyiev and Mbayer/Yandev council wards.

The approval for the restoration of Mata state constituency from Ushongo state constituency comprise of: Ikov (2); Mbagwa (07); Mbagwaza (08); Mbayegh (10); and Uange (11).

Also, the approval for the restoration of Mbagwa State Constituency from Ushongo State Constituency comprise of: Artikyese (01); Lessel (03); Mbaaka (04); Mbaanyam (05); Mbaawe (06); and Mbakuha (09).

The Senate, accordingly, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to comply with its resolution, and effect same in the next State Houses of Assembly election after the current life of the Benue State House of Assembly in compliance with Section 115 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

These were resolutions reached sequel to the consideration of a motion sponsored by former governor of Benue state and Senator representing Benue North East, Gabriel Suswam.

Suswam in his motion, noted the decision of the Federal High Court Abuja on 13th of January 2005 in the case of Ushongo Government v. INEC suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/562/2004 which ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to restore the suppressed Mata and Mbagwa State Constituencies in Ushongo Local Government of Benue State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…