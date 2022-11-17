Senate Panel probes N756m service-wide vote spent by Nigerian Law Reform Commission

Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) has rejected documents submitted by the Nigerian Law Reform Commission for N756 million collected from Service Wide Vote (SWV) spent on Revision of Law of the Federation as the agency documents are characterised by discrepancies.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Prof Jummai Audi had been scheduled to appear before the members of the Committee to defend the money received from Service Wide Votes from 2017- 2021 which had been subjected to investigation by the Senate.

But, when Prof. Audi appeared before the lawmakers, she was unable to justify the expenditures as discrepancies trail the documents submitted to the Committee for vetting.

Part of the observation of the Committee was that just a single person sat down and signed out N3 million and in another issue single person signed for 10 to 15 people.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide complained that the Commission failed to itemize how the N756 million was spent by the commission for the production of Revision of Nation’s Law.

He said, ” you did not itemize how you spent N756 million, the papers are not properly put together.

” We have found out that the papers are not properly put together, if we tell you to go back and do it again, you will not be able to do it.

” The disbursements for money were disconnected for over a period of time, list out all the expenditures.

” Make available, all things used the money for and attach the receipt to them, put your people together, we just want to be sure that the money was used, our your account and furnace department together.”

When the Committee asked the Chairperson when the Revision of Law of the Federation will be ready, she said, “It is not within me to determine it, we have submitted it to the printer to print it.”

