Senate Panel probes N756m service-wide vote spent by Nigerian Law Reform Commission

Latest News
By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
Senate Panel probes, Nigerian in Diasporan commission to Ministry, Senate confirms 19 INEC RECs, NUPRC executive commissioner, Senate urges to repair roads,Senate moves to protect workers, Electoral offences bill to be ready , Bill seeking to legalise power, Senate backs Oronsanya report on rationalisation of government agencies, Senate summons CBN governor , Senate adjourns plenary, Senate passes peace corps, Federal University of Transportation Daura, commission on religious harmony, Senate seeks increased funding For Human Rights Commission, 2021 budget implementation, Senate stops international companies, Stakeholders disagree on proposed law, probe of airport train attacks, witness protection bill, CBN’s monetary policy committee, Senate to debate court judgement , Senate approves Institute of Information, NASS library trust fund, Senate confirms ICPC commissioners, Iloba takes over as Senate Clerk, act establishing multimodal AIB, Senate passes forensic fraud examiners bill, new law schools across geo-political zones, Senate confirms seven nominees as INEC Commissioners, Buhari seeks Senate's confirmation of NMDPRA, NDIC nominees, Senate passes health emergency bill, Senate justifies N215.8bn budget approval for FIRS, federal airports authority act, plan for automotive industry, National Rice Development Council, Electoral Bill: Senate bows, widens scope of primaries for political parties, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Bill seeking women empowerment, passage of 2022 budget, Senate decries Remita grip, Senate moves to increase cost of feeding prisoners to N1,000 per day, Senate probes budget office over oral approval, Senate passes Tertiary Hospital Development Fund Bill, concern over bad shape of federal roads, Buhari's request for external loan, Senate threatens MDAs, Senate commends Buhari, Senate backs Egbin Power's, How Accountant General released N76bn ,, Senate approves Buhari's request , Senate asks NNPC, Senate swells number of universities, Senate passes bill , Senate passes FCT budget , Be prepared to account, Senate may pass supplementary budget, Senate to engage Finance Minister, Senate to investigate NIMC, Senate summons NSITF MD, Senate challenges Nigerians, Senate amends NIPOST Bill, Senate chides EDCs, Senate orders FCE Okene, Senate recommends 15-year, Senate to amend fiscal responsibility, establishment of Bitumen Institute , national livestock agency bill, Senate suspends plenary, Senate summons NICON AIICO, Senate summons solicitor general, Senate picks holes, passport racketeering abroad, Senate summons Auditor General, Drama in Senate, Senate divided over grounding , Bill for Federal University, Senate uncovers N120bn differential, displaced Nigerians in Benin Republic, Badagry-Sokoto ExpresswayBill for establishment of hospital , Senate backs INEC, Senate approves N11bn, Senate issues warrant of arrest, Senate to screen EFCC nominee, ethno-religious crisis of ominous proportions, Direct your grievances to right committee, Senate approves N453.2bn for NDDC, Ministry of Petroleum, Senate passes Finance Bill 2020, Dont demoralise our soldiers, ICT institute passes second reading, Senate, procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, jam, senate, INEC, queries,bailout, airline, Foreign Affair ministry, Senate to pass 2021 Budget, NPC, nominee, Senate to investigate gas explosions in Lagos, eight nominees as Justices, #EndSARS, Senate, Jimoh Isiaka, ASUU 2009 agreement, Nigerian judges salaries, Senate approves N4.28 trillion, p;activities of SARS, security agencies, Senators, Senate first line charge, Senate new FAAN law, 2020 budget performance, Traditional rulers should get constitutional roles. Senate expresses concern over cybercrime, NASENI account,Jimoh, water resources, Nigeria, NTA, Senate, Startimes, NTA, Senate, joint venture, Senate chides DPR, startimes, NTA,stinfringement on Fiscal Responsibility Act, Senate, stamp duty, , Senate to conduct NIS status inquiry, NCAA N9bn, frivolous expenditure, Senate committee, senators Senate, Buhari, Bill, CAMA,NDDC probe, Senate summons, UBA, UBA GMD, Senate, alleged contract, Senate, NDDC, insecurity,vote of no confidence, privatization scam, sell national assets, maintenance of federal roads, local airline operators, Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Senate asks Customs to return goods seized
Senate

Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) has rejected documents submitted by the Nigerian Law Reform Commission for N756 million collected from Service Wide Vote (SWV) spent on Revision of Law of the Federation as the agency documents are characterised by discrepancies.

The Chairperson of the Commission, Prof Jummai Audi had been scheduled to appear before the members of the Committee to defend the money received from Service Wide Votes from 2017- 2021 which had been subjected to investigation by the Senate.

But, when Prof. Audi appeared before the lawmakers, she was unable to justify the expenditures as discrepancies trail the documents submitted to the Committee for vetting.

Part of the observation of the Committee was that just a single person sat down and signed out N3 million and in another issue single person signed for 10 to 15 people.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide complained that the Commission failed to itemize how the N756 million was spent by the commission for the production of Revision of Nation’s Law.

He said, ” you did not itemize how you spent N756 million, the papers are not properly put together.

” We have found out that the papers are not properly put together, if we tell you to go back and do it again, you will not be able to do it.

” The disbursements for money were disconnected for over a period of time, list out all the expenditures.

” Make available, all things used the money for and attach the receipt to them, put your people together, we just want to be sure that the money was used, our your account and furnace department together.”

When the Committee asked the Chairperson when the Revision of Law of the Federation will be ready, she said, “It is not within me to determine it, we have submitted it to the printer to print it.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Latest News

We are committed to tidying voters’ register ― INEC

Latest News

Ekiti Amotekun arrests suspects over alleged N2.5million fraud

Latest News

Africa deserves right to use natural gas reserves ― AfDB  

Latest News

WHO approves three Ebola candidate vaccines for clinical trial in Uganda

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More