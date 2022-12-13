Senate panel demands documents on disbursement of service-wide votes from finance ministry

Senate Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday gave 48 hours ultimatum to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance to provide sensitive documents related to the disbursement of Service Wide Votes and missing N113 million on salary adjustment for Joint Admission Board Matriculation (JAMB) or risk warrant of arrest by next week.

It was learnt that the Committee chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide had written a letter of appearance to the Ministry on 20th of October, 2022 and the letter was received on 21 October, 2022 by the Ministry to also give details of released to all MDAs including Police and Armed Forces.

Also, another letter was written to the Ministry on December 8, 2022, on the issue concerning missing N113 million of salary augmentation for the Joint Admission Matriculation Board.

While the record from the office of Accountant General of the Federation, (AGF) revealed that the N113 million was released to JAMB in May 2017 for salary augmentation.

In the invitation letter written to the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry was invited to make clarification on the matter at stake while the Ministry officials failed to honour.

The representative of JAMB, Director of Finance and Account, M. Bello claimed that the N113 million was not released to them arguing that if the money was released it will cut across the whole year.

Irked by the absence of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Senator Urhoghide gave the Permanent Secretary 48 hours to appear and provide the relevant documents to the Committee or face a warrant of arrest by next week.





According to him, they have to appear before the Committee by Thursday this week, since JAMB has denied knowledge of that release, we want to interface with them in your presence (the Cash Management Office has to come before this Committee) this payment was used to clear salary adjustment of 2017.

He added that failure of the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary to appear on Thursday will lead to a warrant of arrest by next week.