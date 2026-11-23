The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions has promised residents of 16 Ogun communities in Ijebu North East and Ijebu East Local Government Areas the federal government’s intervention to resolve the 50-year-old land dispute with the Nigerian Army.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Neda Imasuen, handed down the assurance during the Committee’s visit to Apunren-Ijebu and Ijebu Imushin on Monday.

Imasuen explained that the upper legislative house is working to resolve all issues and ensured that all parties are happy at the end of the effort.

Recall that the Nigerian Army early in the year gave the affected communities one week to vacate their ancestral land, claiming that the expanse of land said to be measuring over 500 hectares had been acquired over the last 50 years.

He acknowledged the sustained effort of the Senator representing Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, for his commitment to bringing the matter before the Senate and ensuring that the concerns of the affected communities received the necessary attention.

Imasuen described the visit as an important step towards resolving an issue that had remained a source of concern to successive generations.

“We are here today largely because of the doggedness of our leader, Senator Gbenga Daniel. I am sure you are aware that members of the Committee have had to contend with several engagements across their respective states and senatorial districts. Despite these commitments, he worked tirelessly to ensure that we could come here at this time.

“I am glad that the people appreciate what he has done in this regard. This matter has been on for over 50 years, and Senator Gbenga Daniel appears to be bringing a special 50th-anniversary gift to the people through this intervention,” Imasuen said.

“We have come with a genuine commitment to see things for ourselves. We want to inspect the boundaries, the affected houses, the schools and other facilities so that we can properly appreciate the situation on the ground.

“Interestingly, as I alighted from the bus, I was informed that even this palace was, so to speak, on Army land. I immediately asked: if the palace is on Army land, then who owns the land?” he queried.

He equally commended the Nigerian Army for its cooperation and willingness to engage with the Committee and other stakeholders in addressing the matter.

“I must also express our appreciation to the Nigerian Army for its cooperation. They have been very helpful and have made our work easier. We appreciate the leadership of the Army for the way it has handled this engagement and for its efforts to give the matter a human face.

“We are all Nigerians, and we live together as one people. It is important that issues of this nature are approached with understanding, cooperation and a genuine commitment to finding solutions,” he stated.

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Imasuen further assured the community that the Committee would make every effort to prepare its report promptly upon returning to Abuja, so that the document could be presented to the Senate for consideration and the necessary legislative action.

He expressed optimism that the Committee’s intervention, coupled with Senator Gbenga Daniel’s sustained efforts, would bring the prolonged dispute closer to a satisfactory conclusion.

The senator, however, urged Apunren-Ijebu and other affected communities to maintain unity, cooperation and mutual understanding throughout the resolution process.

In his remarks, Daniel, said he was deeply concerned by what he personally witnessed during the inspection of the affected areas.

“I came here to see things for myself, and I must confess that I was not particularly happy with what I saw. Many people’s houses have been marked by the Nigerian Army.

“From the information available to me, this land was acquired over 50 years ago, yet the matter has remained unresolved for so long,” he said.

He disclosed that he had successfully moved a motion on the floor of the Senate, drawing attention to the prolonged situation and the need for the National Assembly to intervene.

Daniel explained that the Senate subsequently authorised the appropriate committee to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the affected communities and investigate the issues surrounding the land dispute.

“With the support you have given me as your senator, I was able to successfully present a motion on the floor of the Senate, drawing attention to what has been happening in our community.

“The National Assembly could no longer simply look away while this situation continued. Consequently, the appropriate committee was mandated to come here, see things for themselves and examine the circumstances surrounding the matter,” he stated.

Speaking during the engagement, the Alapunren of Apunren Kingdom, Oba Jimson Owode Oyelaja and the Oloko of Ijebu Imushin, Oba Stephen Onafowokan lauded Sen Dani,el and the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions for their bold moves to resolve the five-decade-old land tussle.

The senator representing Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Sen. Neda Imasuen; his deputy, Sen. Khalid Ibrahim; Sen. Patrick Ndubueze; and the traditional rulers of Ijebu Imushin and Apunren, Oba Stephen Onafowokan and Oba Jimson Owode Oyelaja, among others, during the committee visit to Apunren and Ijebu Imushin on Monday.