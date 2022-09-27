Senate moves to increase Court of Appeal Justices from 90 to 110

By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
Senate has passed a bill to amend the Court of Appeal Act, 2013 by increasing the number of Justices of the Court of Appeal from 90 to 110.

This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters by the Chairman of the Committee, Sen.Bamidele Opeyemi(APC-Ekiti).

Senator Opeyemi in his lead debate said the bill sponsored by Sen. Chukwuka Utazi (PDP-Enugu) sought to increase the number of Justices of Court of Appeal from 90 to 110.

According to him, the legislative intent of the amendment is to ensure that the court has the requisite manpower to allow cooperation of all the divisions of the court.

He said the bill was designed to bring justice closer to litigants in line with the current reality at expediting the administration of Justice.

“This is necessary in order to eliminate delay in the justice delivery systems, as it relates to the adjudicatory powers of the court.

“These proposed amendments undoubtedly are targeted at increasing the workload of the court and enhance its effective performance,” he said.

He said that stakeholders were unanimous in their support of the passage of the bill, given its strategic relevance to the justice sector reform.

He said the amendment would ultimately stimulate quick dispensation of justice

“The one silent improvement of this bill is the aspect that seeks to integrate virtual court proceedings which have become an integral part of our court proceedings.


” This also is in line with the guideline, given to courts by the Chief Justice of the Federation, as justice will no longer be delayed,” he said.

The Senate also passed the National Health Act amendment Bill 2014 and the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Science Egbe, Kogi establishment bill.

This follows the adoption of the reports of the Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary).

