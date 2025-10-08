Senate moves to impose 10-year passport ban on Nigerians convicted abroad

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday moved to impose a 10-year ban on international passports of Nigerians convicted of crimes overseas.

The proposal, sponsored by Senator Abubakar Bello (Niger North), seeks to amend the Passport (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act as part of ongoing legislative efforts to restore Nigeria’s global image.

Leading the debate on behalf of the sponsor, Senator Onawo Ogwoshi (Nasarawa South) described the bill as both “punitive and deterrent,” noting that it was necessary to protect the integrity of the Nigerian passport and discourage criminal activities abroad.

“Innocent and patriotic Nigerians suffer harassment at airports, face visa denials, and endure constant suspicion because of the actions of a few,” he said. “The green passport, once a symbol of pride, is now widely disrespected. That is nothing less than a state of emergency.”

If passed, the amendment would mandate the withdrawal of a convicted individual’s passport for 10 years after completing their sentence in a foreign country.

Supporters of the bill say the measure would demonstrate Nigeria’s commitment to accountability and help rebuild international confidence in the nation’s citizens and institutions.

