Senate moves to block revenue loss to money laundering, tax evasion

The Senate on Wednesday took steps to block Nigeria’s revenue loss to money laundering and tax evasion by international oil companies (IOCs) operating in the country.

The move is also targeted at tracking and blocking proceeds of corruption and other criminal activities involving illicit financial flows.

This was part of Senate resolution reached after consideration of the motion on “the need to review the domestic legal framework against Illicit Financial Flows and to consider the creation of a Tax Amnesty for the voluntary repatriation of funds to Nigeria.”

Sponsor of the motion, Senator Gershom Bassey (PDP – Cross River South), said Nigeria has lost over a 100 billion to illicit financial flows in four years.

Bassey cited a 2014 Global Financial Integrity Report said that: “Nigeria lost a minimum of US$140 billion to illicit financial flows between 2000 and 2014, mainly to crude oil and commercial activities mis-pricing.”

According to the lawmaker, “this economic loss to the country was not abated, as Nigeria was ranked among the global top 30 countries of illicit financial outflows by dollar value, with US$8.3 billion in an illicit outflow from Nigeria in 2015.”

ALSO READ: AXA Mansard drives USSD code as alternative channel for service consumption

The upper chamber, accordingly, resolved to invite the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, and the Heads of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to brief the Senate Committees on Finance, Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes; Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions on measures being sought to curb revenue loss and curb tax evasion and money laundering activities.

Also to be invited are the Heads of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU); the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM); Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) among other relevant institutions.

The red chamber also mandated the Senate Committees on Finance, Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes; Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions to investigate illicit financial flows and called for an appraisal of the Federal Inland Revenue Service’s (FIRS) current framework for tracing, identifying, preventing and sanctioning Cross-border tax evasion and other illicit financial outflows.

The Committee was further mandated to come up with a holistic legislative framework on how to repatriate lost revenue due to illicit financial flows, mitigate such future unabated flows and provide an efficient strategy for the reinvestment of repatriated resources into the Nigerian economy

Sponsor of the motion also expressed worry at further findings by the Tax Justice Network and International Monetary Fund, “that developing countries, including Nigeria, have lost over US$200 billion per year to illicit financial flows as multinational corporations neglect, fail and/or refuse to pay taxes in these countries where they generate substantial amounts of profit.”

“Nigeria loses approximately US15billion annually to offshore tax evasion. This has resulted in consistently low tax revenue as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), as low as 5.7 per cent in 2017. Such statistics are alarming, especially when compared to the 17.2 per cent average of 26 African countries in the same year”, Bassey said.

Bassey added that “this incessant financial drain on the Nigerian economy continues to have negative implications for domestic resource mobilization and long-term economic growth and development.”

“IFFs continue to pose serious obstacles to development, as approximately five per cent of the IFFs from Africa can be attributed to corruption, while 95 per cent of IFFs come commercial and criminal activities. These unrecorded and untaxed Cross-border transfers, could have been mobilized as part of government revenue and injected into Nigeria’s formal economy towards sustained development and economic growth”, the lawmaker noted.

Bassey expressed concern that “statistics show that the amount of revenue lost annually by Nigeria is more than the sums provided as development aid.”

“For example, the net official development aid received by Nigeria in 2017 was US$3,358,790,000. Additionally, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has donated over US$526.7 million in humanitarian assistance to Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin, since 2017. Neither of the above figures matches the estimated US$15 and US$18 billion Nigeria loses to IFFs annually”, Bassey added.

The lawmaker lamented that though Nigeria has at least 12 institutions and agencies responsible for tackling illicit financial flows (IFFs), the country “continues to be menaced by weak regulatory structures and the complicity of other financial secrecy jurisdictions, among others.”

He added that global awareness has prompted governments across the world to develop measures and policies aimed at eradicating the perpetuation of illicit financial flows (IFFs), such as the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Common Reporting Standard (CRS).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Threatens To Revoke Shehu Sani’s Bail

The Federal High Court, Abuja, Monday, said it would revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date for the trial of the two-count criminal charges preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security Officer

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO). He replaces Commissioner of Police (CP) Abdulkarim Dauda, who was recently redeployed… Read Full Story

APC: Buni-Led Caretaker Committee Promises True Reconciliation

As part of measure to make progress on its mandate in reconciling all factions in the ruling All Progressives Congress, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led committee has promised to embark on genuine reconciliation of all party leaders and members ahead of the planned convention… Read Full Story

NITDA Can Finance Nigeria’s Annual Budget ―Reps Public Account

The House of Representatives says the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has the wherewithal to finance the country’s annual budget if given the necessary environment… Read Full Story

No Fee Is Charged For NIS Recruitment ― CG

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has warned applicants against patronising fake recruitment sites as no fee was charged for NIS recruitment. The Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, gave the warning in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPEO), Mr Sunday James… Read Full Story

Inside Ibadan Slums Where Water Scarcity, Open Defecation Thwart Efforts At Ending COVID-19 Pandemic

Ibadan, Nigeria’s third most populous city, wears rusted zinc-roof like a royal hat. Weak bricks, cracked and patchy walls are strewn all about the outskirts of the city. The waft of open sewage soaks the air… Read Full Story

Buhari To Perform Virtual Flag-Off Of Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, conduct a virtual flag-off of the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline construction project, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said… Read Full Story

Whistleblower Allegation Of $1bn In Unity Bank Account False ― NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has refuted claims that it has an account containing $1bn in Unity Bank Plc. In a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of the NPA, Jatto Adams, the agency said that the account number being peddled in public glare by the whistleblower… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Over 2 Million Transport Workers In Critical Condition —Wabba

The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has cried out that over two million of the congress affiliate members in the road transport sector are worst hit by the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown; and are in critical condition, dying in silence… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Demolition Of Nigeria’s High Commission In Ghana

A Ghanaian citizen recently attacked the Nigerian High Commission in the country, demolishing a part of it. Expectedly, the action caused ripples in the diplomatic circles, with some observers wondering what such an action portended for the relationship between Nigeria and Ghana, which was until then presumably chummy… Read Full Story

Ending The Cable Tv Profiteering

It was like a movie, watching the proceedings of the Ad Hoc Committee set up by the House of Representatives, to probe the hike of subscription rates by cable television service providers. The Chairman of the said Committee, Hon Unyime Idem, took me back to my Aluta days at Obafemi Awolowo University… Read Full Story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE