The 10th Senate has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the death of Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, describing her passing as a painful loss to the Senate, the people of Lagos West and the country.

Adebule, who represented Lagos West Senatorial District in the Senate, died on Saturday, November 28, 2026, in Lagos, a day after celebrating her 56th birthday.

The Senate’s condolence was conveyed in a statement on Sunday by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, on behalf of the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and all members of the 10th Senate.

Adaramodu noted that her death was an irreparable loss, saying the upper legislative chamber received the news with deep shock and sorrow.

“Her death came only a day after she marked her 56th birthday.

“It is a painful loss to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to the people of Lagos West, to Lagos State, and to the nation at large”, he wrote.

Adaramodu, while paying tribute to the late lawmaker, said she was an astute educationist and a committed public servant who had served in various capacities in both the private and public sectors.

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Before her election to the Senate in 2023, Adebule served as Deputy Governor of Lagos State between 2015 and 2019.

Adaramodu said that, in both offices, she prioritised education, the welfare of women and young people, as well as the needs of ordinary citizens.

He noted that the late senator represented her constituents with dignity, diligence and a calm disposition during her time in the National Assembly.

He stated further, “In the Senate, she represented her people with dignity, diligence, and a calm spirit. We will remember her for her tenacity and readiness to always work across party lines for the good of the country.”

The Senate extended its condolences to her family, the people of Lagos West Senatorial District, the Lagos State Government and its people, as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adaramodu prayed God to grant the bereaved family, constituents and the people of Lagos West the fortitude to bear the loss.