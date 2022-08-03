Senate meets Service Chiefs over rising insecurity

The leadership of the Senate has met with security chiefs over the rising insecurity in the country.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his remarks, expressed disappointment with the high level of insecurity adding that no country can be comfortable with insecurity.

He lamented that there is no administration that has invested in national security than the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate President however noted that the security agencies are trying their best but urged them to do more.

He also stated that the insecurity is already affecting the nation’s economy as there is no direct investment to boost the economy.

He stressed further that security agencies are doing little to curb crude oil theft urging them to sit tight in the interest of national development.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor who spoke on behalf of other service chiefs said the issue of national security must be seen from collective perspective while commending the Senate leadership for initiating the parley.

He also told the Senate leadership that quite a lot has been done to improve security across the country.

The meeting later went into close session for further security details.

The roll call at the meeting includes the Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, and Chief Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; the Director General of the State Security Service, Mr Yusuf Magaji Bichi; the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi and the Director General of Nigeria’s – National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno, was said to be attending the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.





