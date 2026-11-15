Senate Leader to Nigerians: Judge NASS by impact of laws, not number of bills passed

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has challenged Nigerians to measure the performance of the National Assembly by how its laws improve citizens’ lives rather than the number of bills passed, insisting that legislation must first deliver tangible benefits to the people regardless of the volume.

He also hinted that the State Police (Constitution Alteration) Bill, 2026, would most likely be transmitted to President Bola Tinubu for assent this week, following its approval by the required number of State Houses of Assembly, put at 32 as of Sunday.

Bamidele made the remarks shortly after emerging as ‘The Sun Senator of the Year’ at the newspaper’s awards ceremony over the weekend.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs in Abuja on Sunday.

The leader, who received the award on Friday night from the Founder of The Sun Publishing Limited and Chairman of the South East Development Commission, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, described the honour as a recognition of collective responsibility rather than a personal achievement.

He dedicated the award to Almighty God, President Tinubu, his fellow senators and constituents, who entrusted him with their mandate.

While appreciating The Sun Publishing Limited for the recognition, Bamidele said the quality of legislation should be determined by its relevance, implementation and impact on citizens.

The leader explained, “I believe in proactive lawmaking. I believe Nigeria must move from reactive governance to proactive governance.

“I believe our laws must be evidence-based, efficiently implemented, effectively monitored, periodically reviewed, and ultimately measured by their impact on citizens.

“I believe that separation of powers is not about hostility, but synergy; not grandstanding, but collaboration; not dissension, but interdependence among the arms of government.

“I have served most dutifully in the Senate with independence, but at the same time with constructive engagement with other arms because our collective responsibility is national development, peace, and security.”

On the state police initiative, Bamidele said at least 32 State Houses of Assembly had approved the proposed constitutional amendment, thereby meeting the threshold prescribed by Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Bamidele stated that four other state assemblies were expected to submit their reports when the National Assembly reconvened on November 17, 2026, adding that the process would proceed regardless of whether the outstanding reports were received.

He added, “We are now under obligation to transmit the State Police (Constitution Alteration) Bill, 2026, to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for assent.

“This is a responsibility we must consciously discharge on behalf of our constituents and in the interest of national peace, progress, and stability.”

Bamidele explained that the proposed framework, which provides for a Federal Police Service and State Police Services, would address longstanding security challenges after more than 15 years of unsuccessful attempts to reform the country’s policing system.

He, however, dismissed concerns that the initiative would create ethnic or state armies, insisting that it was designed to establish state-led, community-based policing under clearly defined constitutional safeguards.

Highlighting the legislature’s interventions in the education sector, he cited the Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2024, which established an inclusive, technology-driven and interest-free loan scheme. The leader said the Nigerian Education Loan Fund had disbursed more than N204bn to applicants across 89 colleges, 108 polytechnics and 126 universities nationwide, helping to reduce student dropouts in tertiary institutions.

Bamidele also listed the National Social Investment Programmes Act, 2023; Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act, 2024; Tax Reform Acts, 2025; Investments and Securities Act, 2025; Electoral Act, 2026; Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act, 2024; and Regional Development Commissions Acts among the major legislative interventions of the 10th National Assembly.

Defending the laws, he noted that they contributed to strengthening public finance, promoting economic inclusion, improving social protection and deepening electoral credibility.

Bamidele also acknowledged the media’s role in sustaining democracy, reaffirming his commitment to press freedom, an open parliament and continuous engagement with journalists.

However, he called for responsible use of social media, warning against character assassination, disinformation, blackmail and the deliberate distortion of facts.

He remarked, “We have seen characters assassinated. We have seen public institutions blackmailed. We have watched people deliberately distort facts. We have seen people unjustifiably peddling lies. We cannot fold our hands and allow this illegality to continue.”

The leader urged media organisations, including the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, Nigerian Guild of Editors, and Nigeria Union of Journalists, to take the lead in promoting responsible information dissemination, stressing that information should be used to inform rather than disinform, build rather than destroy, and develop rather than blackmail.