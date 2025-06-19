Senate justifies increase of Rivers 2025 budget by N365bn

The Nigerian Senate has defended an increase of N365 billion in the new N1.846 trillion budget presented by Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibak, as against the figure earlier transmitted to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Checks revealed that the new sum is an increase of N365 billion as against the N1.481 trillion submitted by Tinubu last month for the National Assembly’s consideration and passage.

Recall that the President had earlier said the budget proposal became necessary because of the nullification of the 2025 budget of the state by the Supreme Court and the fact that the state is currently under emergency rule.

Meanwhile, the sole administrator, on Thursday, presented the new budget proposal with a total sum of N1.846 trillion before the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Oversight of the oil-rich state.

Addressing the ad-hoc committee led by the leader of the Senate and Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the Rivers sole administrator said there was a need to provide security for the people, sort out outstanding pension and gratuities owed civil servants in the state.

Curiously, the sole administrator, who has a six-month timeline, also listed capital projects which he noted “will deepen inclusive economic growth and support entrepreneurship across demographic lines.”

Such projects enumerated by Ibak included “N324.5 billion allocated to physical infrastructure: roads, bridges, and transport connectivity to boost commerce and urban-rural integration.” N38.85 billion earmarked for shoreline protection, erosion control, and land reclamation to mitigate climate risks and environmental displacement; N25 billion for affordable housing schemes targeting middle-income families. Others are over N117 billion for pensions and employee benefits, with N50 billion specifically allocated to begin clearing pension and gratuity arrears.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the closed-door meeting with Vice Admiral Ibak and his team, Senator Bamidele defended the increase in the budget from the initial estimate submitted as an Executive Bill to the National Assembly by President Tinubu.

He said, “One of the standout components of the revised budget is the allocation of N50 billion for the payment of outstanding pensions and gratuities.

“These are citizens who served their state diligently and have waited far too long for their entitlements. We see this move as both a moral obligation and a peace-building effort.

“Another major point of commendation is the budget’s structure. More than 70% of the total appropriation is earmarked for capital expenditure, while less than 30% is designated for recurrent expenses, including overhead costs.

“This demonstrates a clear commitment to infrastructure, job creation, and development.

“If our budgets focus more on capital projects, our people will see and feel the dividends of democracy.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Senate Leader also assured that the adhoc Committee would ensure faithful implementation of the Rivers State Budget.

“As representatives of the Nigerian people, we are not only tasked with evaluating figures, but also with ensuring the faithful implementation of the budget.

“It is our mandate to track how allocated resources are utilised—project by project, sector by sector—to guarantee transparency and uphold accountability in the use of public funds.

“This means that our engagement today on the Rivers State 2025 Appropriation Bill does not end here.

“We shall, in the coming months, assess the performance of the budget by closely monitoring disbursements, execution timelines, and delivery outcomes.

“Our objective is to ensure that approved funds translate into meaningful development and that deviations or delays are addressed promptly in the overriding public interest.

“Beyond the numbers, we must also evaluate the real-world impact of this budget on the everyday lives of the people of Rivers State. In times of political uncertainty and emergency governance, government actions must not only be lawful but also people-centered. We must ask, will this budget deliver improved roads, healthcare, education, safety, and livelihoods for the people?

“This, ultimately, is how we build trust in government and public institutions like ours.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE