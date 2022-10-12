Senate frowns on late submission of 2022 budget by FCT

Latest News
By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
late submission of budget by FCT, Industrial Development Authority, Senate wants FG to reclaim, protect shorelines in Bayelsa communities, Senate moves to increase Justices, Senate urges NEMA, Senate bill CBN reading,utilisation of service wide votes, Senate meets Service Chiefs , Senators call for Buhari, Senate committee advocates , Business facilitation bill passes second reading at senate, Senate passes electricity bill, Ndume Senate PDP lawmaker,Senate police pension board, Senate Minority Leader Whip,Senate seeks prosecution of officials behind trafficking of minors, Senate passes bill, Hajj funds in CBN, Suspension of 2023 election not in tune with reality , Senate approves budget for Customs, Senate seeks end, Senate approves establishment, Senate passes bill to establish University of Medical Sciences in six geo-political zones, establishment of health education, reposition secondary education, council on economic diversification, Appeal Court judgment deleting, passage of proceeds of crime bill , APC senate caucus declares, Senate rejects Buhari's request , eligible prison inmates to vote, Senate over PPPRC Bill, Bills to establish Federal Universities , Bill to amend 2022, women groups accuse NASS, Stakeholders fault proposed bills on federal unity schoolsInsecurity: Declare all known leaders of terrorists wanted, Senate tells FG, Senate passes bills to establish orthopaedic hospitals in Kwara, Osun, Senate passes Bill to establish Council for Tea and Coffee Development, Airfare hike: Senate demands urgent rehabilitation of federal roads, Senate probes N400bn abandoned PHC projects initiated by Obasanjo, Senate begins move to amend 35-year old BEDA Act, Senate summons NDDC officials, Senate confirms Buhari’s nominees, Senate confirms Omotayo, PDP replaces Bwaucha, Senate commences legislative action , enabling Federal College of Education to award degrees, Senate urges FG, Bill to regulate annual rent payment scales second reading at Senate, Senate tackles NCDMB, AON writes Senate over threats to air safety, Senate passes bill to amend Federal Airports Authority Act, bill to amend federal colleges, House surrenders to Senate, Senate moves to regulate rents in FCT, Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm NCC, FJSC nominees, NDLEA spent N200m on 'security votes', defunct PHCN hidden in Banks, Alleged non-remittance of $679.4 million: Senate to probe BPESenate to investigate NPA, Senate passes N17.12trn, Senate reverses self, fails to override Buhari, Senate approves Buhari’s borrowing request, NPC commissioner nominees , Senate amends rules, National Sports Commission, Senate condemns Nigeria's inclusion, cause of deplorable Army barracks, Senate rejects illegal allowance , Resuscitate NNS Aradu, Two million metric tons, alleged lopsided Army recruitment, College of Agriculture in Abua/Odial Rivers, Senate decries investment,2022 budget of judiciary, There is no provision for N5,000 transportation allowance in 2022 budget, Senate upgrades salary scale , Secret Employment ongoing in Civil Service, corps members' feeding allowance,illegally stuck in environment budget, Senate committee on appropriation , Real Estate Regulatory Council, SEC disagree on revenue spending, Senate tasks military on insurgency, banditry, administer Nigeria’s territorial sea, establishment of six more law schools, Senate mourns victims of Lagos, Alleged Misappropriation: Senate adjourns sitting on trade ministry 2022 budget, Senate decries envelope budgeting, Buhari's $700m loan request , Senate on war path, transfer of forfeited assets, Water ministry seeks approval, Senate berates FG over increasing yearly salaries, wages, despite embargo on recruitments since 2018, revenue generation, Senate gives sub-committees, Senate probes alleged secret, NUPENG strike, force Marwa, Mungono to appear before us, Senate passes bill to manage sickle cell disease in Nigeria, Senate approves establishment of Nationwide Emergency Communications Service, Senate indicts budget office, ministry of information, others, SEC going bankrupt, Senate raises the alarm, Alleged evasion of withholding tax, Committee dashes hope of agitators, Senate asks BPE to refund , Senate expresses concern , Senate committee expresses concern, Group seeks Visa ban , electronic transmission of results, Senate passes bill , Expert tasks Senate, Senate condemns maltreatment, Senate condemns maltreatment of Nigerians, Senate passes firearms amendment, Senate condemns fatal shootings, Northern lawmakers express worry, Bill for Copyright Act 2021, Senate committee meeting, Federal poly Offa to degree-awarding institution,Senate asks FG to shelve NIN as condition for UTME, HRC: Senate kicks against lopsidedness, Senate summons Finance Minister, Army ChiefSenate gives ultimatum to NSA, Senate passes bill, Human Rights Commission Bill, Senate mandates IGP, Senate moves to empower AMCON, respect federal character principle, N2 trillion revenue trapped in federal agencies

There was anger in the Senate on Wednesday over the late submission of the 2022 budget by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT, Abuja).

The upper legislative chamber consequently, ordered the authorities of FCT, to make available, 2023 budget proposals latest by next week or risk zero allocation for the fiscal year.

The N607.962 billion 2022 budget for FCT, ran into trouble waters in the Senate, when after the presentation for second reading by the leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir ( APC Sokoto East ), Senator James Manager ( PDP Delta South), frowned at it, for coming in October.

Senator Manager who repeatedly reminded the Senators that the year the budgetary proposals were meant for is less than three months to roll away, subtly called for its rejection.

“Mr President, if I heard the Senate Leader right, the N607billion appropriation bill, presented for second reading, is for FCT and to be implemented in the 2022 fiscal year which is less than three months to roll away.

“To me, this is very unfortunate and must be stopped.

“What are the people saddled with the drafting of the proposals doing since January? Are they aware that we are already in the 10th month of the year ?” he queried.

In preventing rejection of the proposals, the Senator representing FCT, Philip Aduda hurriedly rose to tender an apology on behalf of the FCT Minister for the late submission of 2022 budget proposals.

Aduda in his intervention said: “Mr President, it is very unfortunate that the 2022 FCT budget is submitted for consideration in October but I seek the indulgence of this Senate to consider it by passing it for second reading as moved by the leader.”

But the President of the Senate in his remarks said submitting the 2022 budget proposals in October is not only unfortunate but unacceptable.

He directed the Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT, Smart Adeyemi ( APC Kogi West), to liaise with FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello on the unfailing submission of the 2023 budget next week.

“What the FCT did on its 2022 budget submission in the month of October is not only unfortunate but unacceptable.

“Honestly speaking, this should not be accepted by us but for the interest of innocent residents of FCT, it will be considered.

“However, similar action from FCT will not be accepted as far as the late budget submission is considered.


In fact, as a warning in that direction, FCT should unfailingly submit for consideration, its proposed budget for 2023 next week or keep to itself.

“This Senate will no longer consider this type of approval-seeking submissions in the 10th month of the year the budget proposals are meant for,”  he said.

Breakdown of the N607. 962 billion 2022 FCT budget grudgingly passed for second reading by the Senate are; N76.569billion for personnel cost, N138.199billion for overhead and N393.192billion for capital projects.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Senate frowns on late submission of 2022 budget by FCT

You might also like
Latest News

Senate seeks to establish Industrial Development Authority

Latest News

FCT poll: Court confirms Maikalangu as AMAC chairman

Latest News

I’m going to Senate to offer best representation, advance Ndigbo Course ― Umahi

Latest News

Senate urges FG to repair federal roads in Edo

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More