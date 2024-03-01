The Senate has called on the Police Service Commission (PSC) to ensure the recruitment of a minimum of 10 candidates from each of the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across Nigeria.

This resolution came after the adoption of a motion presented by Senator Udende Memga (APC-Benue) during plenary on Thursday.

In his presentation, Senator Memga highlighted that the Buhari administration had mandated the recruitment of 10,000 constables annually as part of efforts to address the nation’s security challenges.

He emphasized President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to implementing this policy but stressed the importance of conducting the recruitment process based on the individual strengths and needs of each LGA, particularly in the context of community policing.

“The use of LGA parameters in the recruitment exercise is to reflect the principles of the federal character.

“It is also meant to promote inclusion, representation give a sense of belonging and balance in the polity, section 14 (3) of the 1999 constitution as amended, captured the federal character,’’ he said.

He said that the parameter would promote national unity and command national loyalty as well as eliminate marginalisation of any state, ethnic or any group in government or its agency.

Memga said that that the use of state parameter in the recruitment as against LGAs initially adopted, would lead to inequality.

“ It is extremely important to always reflect a fair representation of all local government areas in the recruitments,’’ he said.