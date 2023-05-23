The Nigerian Senate has confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Dr.Abike Dabiri-Erewa for re-appointment as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NDICOM).

Her confirmation followed presentation, consideration and adoption of report of Committee on Diasporia and NGOs by the Chairman, Sen. Nanchi Michael (PDP- Ebonyi) at plenary on Tuesday.

Senator Nnachi while presenting the report said the nominee posses the technical and academic qualifications to function optimally and effectively in the position.

He said there was no petition against her adding that the nominee sponsored the bill for the establishment of NIDCOM when she was a member of the House of Representatives.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the re-appointment given the steering performance of the nominee in her first term.

Similarly, the Red Chamber also confirmed the appointment of three nominees’ by President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment as board members of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Their confirmation followed the presentation, consideration and adoption of report of the committee on NDDC by the Chairman, Senator Amos Bulus.

The confirmed nominees are; Benard Oboatarihieyeren Okwmagba (Delta), Patric Aisowieren (Edo) and Kyrian Chidiebere Uchegbu (Imo).

Senate also confirmed the nomination of Mrs Funke Opeke for appointment as member of Universal Service Provision (USP) Board after presentation, consideration of report of Committee on Communications.

Earlier, Senate passed for first reading six executive bills and two member.

The bills includes, Federal University of Agriculture Technology , Damboa, Borno State establishment bill 2023 sponsored by the Senate Leader, Sen.Gobir Abdullahi,(APC-Sokoto), Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery, Ado Ekiti,Ekiti State establishment bill 2023 by Sen.Gobir Abdullahi,(APC-Sokoto), Federal Medical Center Act amendment bill ,2023, by Sen. by Sen.Gobir Abdullahi.(APC-Sokoto).





Another one is Industrial Inspectorate Act Amendment Bill ,2023 Sen.Gobir Abdullahi(APC-Sokoto).

Also the Compulsory Inclusion of Digital Technology in the curriculum of secondary and Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria bill 2023 by Sen.Abiru Adetokunbo (APC-Lagos) and Prohibition of Secret Recruitment in the Federal Civil Service bill 2023 by Sen.Abiru Adetokunbo (APC-Lagos).

