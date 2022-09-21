Senate confirms Olukayode Ariwoola as substantive CJN

The Senate has confirmed Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Justice Ariwoola was screened and confirmed after facing the screening hurdles for about one hour on the floor of the Senate.

Apparently satisfied with his performance during the screening exercise, he was unanimously confirmed by senators and Senate President Ahmad Lawan later put the gavel.

The New CJN is expected to be sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari on a later day.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Hate Speech, Fake News, Propaganda, Greatest Threat To Nigeria’s Democracy ― Jonathan

Hate speech, fake news and propaganda have been identified as the greatest threat to Nigeria’s democracy, and anybody who engages in any of these should be regarded as a threat, just like a gunn….

Nigeria Dresses In Borrowed Robes

Being an address delivered by His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, Vice-President of Nigeria (1999-2007) and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on September 13, 20222…

EDITORIAL: The Worsening Oil Theft

RECENTLY, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) gave scary statistics on oil theft in the country, saying that it was losing $700 million every month to oil theft and vandalism at terminals.….

I’m Disappointed In Sule Lamido Over PDP Leadership Crisis — Iniama

Mr. James Iniama, an aspirant in the recent governorship primary in Akwa Ibom State in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), speaks on why the South failed in the bid to secure presidential ticket of the party for the 2023 election. UDEME UTIP brings some excerpts:

How Far Can NNPP Go In 2023?





Taofeek Lawal, in this piece, writes on the chances of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the forthcoming 2023 elections and the zones it is likely to make inroads especially in the northern part of the countryy….

Soliciting Foreign Funds For Political Campaigns, Was Peter Obi Right?

As the political parties prepare for the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the commencement of political campaigns, political parties and their candidates have been traversing the entire country and the diaspora for support and assistance. There is nothing unusual about thiss…. Senate confirms Olukayode Ariwoola as substantive CJN