Senate confirms nominees for SWDC, SSDC, others

The Senate on Thursday confirmed nominees for two federal government intervention agencies: the South West and South South Development Commissions.

The confirmations followed the screening of the nominees by the relevant committees and the subsequent adoption of their recommendations by the Red Chamber.

Senator representing Oyo Central, Yunus Akintunde, presented the report of the South West Committee, which screened and recommended the nominees.

Those whose confirmations were adopted by the Senate include Olubunmi Adetunmbi (Chairman), Dr Charles Akinola (Managing Director), Olusegun Joshua Olufehinti (Executive Director Projects), Tele Ogunjobi (Executive Director Finance), Fumilayo Tejuosho (Executive Director Corporate Services), Fatai Ibikunle (Executive Director Commercial & Environmental Development), and Lateef Oladimeji Ajijola (Executive Director Social & Human Capital Development).

Others confirmed were Bolaji Idris Ariyo (Lagos State), Joseph Akin Olugbenga Olorunshola (Ekiti), Scholastic Olanike Omoworare (Osun), Oluwamuyiwa Timothy Olabintan (Ogun), Adewinle Olajide Martins (Ondo), Ibrahim Adeniyi Olaifa (Oyo), Kabiru Ado Lakwaya (North West), Rear Admiral Abdul Biu Adamu (Rtd.) (North East), Fagbemi Akinola Benjamin (North Central), Hon. Dr Ukoha Onyekwere (South East), and Alwell Ihenacho (South South).

For the South South Development Commission, those confirmed by the Senator Benson Konbowei-led committee were former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche (Chairman), Usoro Offiong Akpabio (Managing Director), Marcus Nle Eji (Executive Director Projects), Aganaba Preye Steven (Executive Director Social and Human Capital Development), Dr Timi Alari Ayibatonye (Executive Director Corporate Services), Joseph Ugheoke (Executive Director Commercial and Environmental Development), and Sony Abang (Executive Director Finance).

Equally confirmed for its board were Larry Odey (Cross River), Charles Zuofa (Bayelsa), Dr Nkereuwem Ebong (Akwa Ibom), Chika Chinda (Rivers), Femi Osie (Edo), Dr Charles Sylvester Enukhowhate (Delta), Tijani Yahaya Kaura (North West), Tabitha Ilya Sallah (North East), Alhaji Yusuf Rasaq Amao (North Central), Joseph Mmamal (South East), and Hon. Bukonla Braimoh (South West).

