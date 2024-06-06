The Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of a former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes, Hon. Kayode Oladele, as a member of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

President Bola Tinubu had nominated Oladele, a human rights activist and lawyer, for the job.

He previously represented the Yewa-North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency of Ogun State at the House of Representatives between 2015 and 2019.

His confirmation followed the consideration and approval of the report of the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs, which screened Oladele and recommended him for confirmation.

Speaking while presenting the screening report, the Chairman of the committee, Sen. Onyesoh Allwel Heacho (Rivers-East) described Oladele as “qualified and having the relevant experience and capabilities to serve as a member of the FCC.”

The Senate also confirmed the nomination of four other nominees to serve on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

They were Emomotimi John Agama (Director-General); and Samiya Hassan Usman, Abimbola Oyebola Ajomale and Frana Chukwuogor -all confirmed as “full-time commissioners.”

