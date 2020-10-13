Senate confirms appointment of eight nominees as Justices of the Supreme Court

The Senate has confirmed the nominations of eight Justices of the Court of Appeal as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The confirmation was sequel to the consideration of the report by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters which screened the nominees.

The confirmed Justices are; Hon Justice Lawal Garba, North West; Hon Justice Helen M. Ogunwumiju, South West; Hon Justice Addu Aboki, North West; Hon Justice I. M. M. Saulawa, North West; Hon. Justice Adamu Jauro, North East; Hon. Justice Samuel C. Oseji, South-South; Hon Justice Tijjani Abubakar, North East; and Hon Justice Emmanuel A. Agim, South-South.

Senator representing Ekiti central and chairman of the Committee, Opeyemi Bamidele said the nominees, satisfied the requirement of Sections 230(2) and 232(1) and (2) and (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

He said: “Upon confirmation of the appointment of the nominees by the Senate, all Geo-political Zones will be represented by three or four Justices, as the case may be, except the North-Central Zone, which will maintain its current two Justices on the Bench of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”

Bamidele, however, explained that; “The reason why the North-Central zone has two Justices unlike other zones can be attributed to the fact that during the selection process, the nomination from the zone was stood down by the selection committee for a further review of the nomination by the Federal Judicial Service Commission.”

He assured that necessary steps were being taken to meet the full complement of the maximum number of Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Lawmakers, including the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege (APC – Delta Central); Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC – Kebbi North; and Gabriel Suswam (PDP – Benue North East) in their contributions, expressed satisfaction with the qualification, experience and competence of the nominees.

The upper chamber in a Committee of the Whole, thereafter, confirmed the nomination of the Eight appointees as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

