Senate confirms appointment of Arase as PSC chairman

The Senate confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Mr Solomon Arase as Chairman Police Service Commission (PSC) at the plenary on Wednesday.

Arase’s confirmation was sequel to the consideration of a report by the Committee on Police Affairs.

Sen Jika Halliru, Chairman of the Committee (APC-Bauchi), presented the report.

Haillu said Arase’ nomination followed section 154, sub-section 1 of the 1999 constitution.

According to him, sections two A and B of the Police Service Commission Establishment Act 2001 also required the President to nominate Nigerians of proven integrity as members of the PSC.

He added that Arase meets the legal requirements to be the proper person to be appointed as Chairman of PSC.

Hilliu said that given the qualifications and relevant experience gained by Arase over the years, the committee recommends that the Senate should confirm his appointment as Chairman of PSC.

Sen Ajayi Boroffice (APC-Ondo) remarked on the robust academic profile and career of the nominee and described his nomination as a “round peg in a round whole.”

He said his appointment would benefit the PSC as he has served in various capacities in the Nigerian police service