Senate commences legislative action on confirmation of Buhari’s nominees

By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
The Senate has forwarded President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the confirmation of Mrs Emily Chidinma as Executive Director of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) to the Committee on Banking and other Financial Institutions.

Also referred was the President’s request for the confirmation of the appointment of Executive Directors of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to the Committee on Petroleum (Downstream).

The nominees are expected to appear before the relevant committees for screening.

The respective committees were given two weeks to report back to the chamber in plenary.

Meanwhile, the Senate on Tuesday amended a bill seeking to establish the Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State, already passed by the National Assembly.

The amendment was made a sequel to a motion for re-committal to the committee of the whole.

The motion for re-committal was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi.

In his presentation, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, relied on order 1(b) and order 52 of the Senate Standing Order to seek an amendment to the bill.

He observed that “some fundamental issues which require fresh legislative action by both chambers of the National Assembly emerged to correct the observed errors in the bill.”

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had since approved the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic Orogun, Delta State, adding that, “the institution is in the process commencing academic activities.”

The bill was passed by the chamber after amendments were made to it by the committee of the whole.

